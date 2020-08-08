India-China standoff: Major Generals likely to meet soon over Depsang tensions

With the standoff and arms deployed, the Indian Army has not been able to access PP-13, PP-12, PP-11, PP-11A and PP-10 friction points since May.

India-China LAC standoff: After Corps Commanders of Indian and Chinese troops held the fourth round of discussion in order to restore normalcy at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, it is expected that the division commanders of both countries will soon be holding a meeting. The aim behind the meeting is to sort out a plan that will help reduce tensions between the countries in the strategic Depsang Plains, The Indian Express reported. According to the report, the meeting will take place at the Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO)-Tianwendian border. Citing sources, the report highlighted that the meeting is expected to be scheduled in the next few days with an agenda to reduce the tensions. It is to note that India and China have been in a standoff at LAC in Ladakh since May this year.

General Officer Commanding of 3 Mountain Division, Major General Abhijit Bapat will be leading the Indian delegation for Depsang plains where troops from both sides are present. The report said that there are more than 15,000 Chinese troops that have been estimated to have been deployed in front of Depsang. India, too has mobilised matching troops on its side of the LAC which also includes an armoured brigade.

The report said a strategy to de-escalate armies on both sides of the border will remain a key area of discussion as Depsang is strategically important to both Indian and Chinese armies. With its location in northern Ladakh, having access to DBO airstrip, the Karakoram region as well as 255-km Darbuk-Shyok-DBO (DSDBO) road, the area is known as the highest priority. It also provides a way to western highway in China, which again is an important link between Xinjiang and Tibet.

With the standoff and arms deployed, the Indian Army has not been able to access PP-13, PP-12, PP-11, PP-11A and PP-10 friction points since May, the report said.