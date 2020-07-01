India-China standoff: Indian army prepares for long haul as LAC de-escalation talks stretch

India had earlier sought “restoration of status quo ante” where troops were returning to their designated locations of the time when the faceoff began in May.

Ladakh standoff: In a third meeting between Indian XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh of the Indian Army and South Xinjiang Military Region Commander Major General Liu Lin of Chinese PLA, a discussion on roadmap for de-escalation and disengagement of troops from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) took place. The discussion continued till late night at the Chushul border point, the Indian Express reported. Prior to this, discussions on the similar topic were held on June 6 and June 22. After the meeting to discuss the standoff between Indian and Chinese army, no official word has come from the officials. However, sources have told IE that the Indian Army is preparing for a long haul going forward and the stand-off is likely to go till winters.

The statement has come given the trust issues after the build-up of Chinese Army in Galwan valley and the loss of 20 Indian Army personnel when the standoff turned violent. The Chinese side also suffered casualties as per reports. The report citing anonymous sources revealed that the details and process of disengagement has been discussed in the meeting. However, the troops have been mobilizing and there aren’t any signs of abating. After the last discussion that took place on June 22, only a small percentage in reduction of the troops was seen, the report added.

Meanwhile, India had earlier sought “restoration of status quo ante” where troops were returning to their designated locations of the time when the faceoff began in May. The country also expressed concerns about the build-up of Chinese military in the depth of “friction areas” which includes Galwan Valley, Gogra Post-Hot Springs pockets and the north bank of Pangong Tso. IE highlighted its report about the crossing of Chinese troops into the Indian borders in Depsang Plains. According to the report, “massing of troops” in Depsang Plains (an area which is close to the strategic Indian base at Daulat Beg Oldie) has been witnessed.

India has also brought in some air defence equipment and additional troops given the standoff situation and deployment of more troops in Chinese Army.