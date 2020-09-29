India-China Standoff: IAF ready to counter any misadventures, says Air Chief RKS Bhadauria

Almost 50,000 troops from both India and China are present there along the Line of Actual Control and other friction areas. (Image: ANI)

Referring to the ongoing border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh, the security scenario presently along the northern frontiers is uneasy, says the Chief of Air Staff. He was speaking at the Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS) along with Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), at the 15th International Conference on Energizing Indian Aerospace Industry: Challenges in the New Environment which is being conducted virtually from Sept 29-30.

According to the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, “The present scenario is at an uneasy “no war no peace’’ status.”

Talking about the quick response of the Indian Air Force to the situation with alacrity and its resolve to deal with any misadventure in the region, the Air Chief said “Our defence forces are prepared for any eventuality.”

For achieving victory in any future conflict, the Airpower will be a crucial enabler.

According to Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria, “It is imperative for the IAF to obtain and maintain a technological edge over our adversaries.”

He was referring to the recent induction of the new French fighter aircraft `Rafale’, and the previous acquisitions of C-17 Globemaster aircraft, the Chinook and Apache helicopters. “These machines have provided the IAF with substantial tactical and strategic capability enhancement.”

The multi-role French fighters are carrying out sorties in eastern Ladakh, since the time they have been inducted in IAF.

The chief also talked about raising of two squadrons of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft `Tejas’ and also the integration of some indigenous weapons on Su-30 MKI fighters in a short time frame. “This has been “most promising” development. This reflects the country’s capabilities to develop indigenous military hardware”, he added.

His remarks assume significance as the soldiers of the Indian Army get ready to stay for long gruelling winter and the arrangements have been made for the troops and the equipment deployed.

Almost 50,000 troops from both India and China are present there along the Line of Actual Control and other friction areas. And they are backed by tanks, artillery and air defence vehicles.

Earlier, on Monday (Sept 28,2020), the 800 km-range Nirbhay missiles, along with the Indo-Russian BrahMos cruise and Akash surface-to-air missiles have been rolled out to support the Indian troops who are ready to fight off any misadventure of the Chinese side.

As has been reported earlier, the Indian Army has already deployed the T-90 and T-72 tanks along with BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles. These have the capability to operate in extreme temperatures which can go up to minus 40 degrees Celsius in Chumar-Demchok area.