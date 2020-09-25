India-China standoff: Days after 6th Commander level meet, MEA says way ahead is to desist from unilaterally changing status quo

The latest Senior Commander level meeting which took place on September 21 in Moldo was the sixth in a row after the previous five meetings failed to break the deadlock on the boundary dispute.

Even as the border standoff with the Chinese continues at the LAC, the MEA has said that the way ahead for both the countries is to desist from making attempts to unilaterally change the status quo while both sides continue their discussions to achieve complete disengagement from all friction points. The latest development comes after both the countries jointly agreed to not engage in any escalatory behaviour along the LAC, the Indian Express reported.

Highlighting the fact that Senior Commanders of both sides met after a break of over 50 days, the MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that both the sides also agreed to convene the next Senior Commander level meet at the earliest. The latest Senior Commander level meeting which took place on September 21 in Moldo was the sixth in a row after the previous five meetings failed to break the deadlock on the boundary dispute.

Srivastava also pointed out that this was the first Senior Commander level meet that resulted in the issuance of a joint press release on the situation. Srivastava added that the development reflects the stated commitment of both the sides to disengage along the LAC. Terming the process of complete disengagement a complex one, Srivastava said even as the two sides are working towards disengagement, it was vital to have stability on the ground.

The MEA spokesperson also said that the two sides decided to strengthen ground communication to avoid any misunderstanding along the LAC along with agreeing to not send any more troops to the frontline. The latest meeting between the Senior Commanders was convened after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met their Chinese counterparts on September 4 and September 10 respectively. While the aim of complete disengagement from all contested points remains unfulfilled, both sides for now have agreed to not escalate the situation along the LAC, close sources told the Indian Express.