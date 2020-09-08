India-China Standoff: Chinese PLA provocates Indian Army again; Tries to push its way in along the LAC

On the statement made by the Western Theatre Command, the Indian Army has said, “It is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience.” (Photo source: PTI)

It was the troops of the People’s Liberation Army of China which once again attempted to close-in with one of the forward positions in India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Indian Army has categorically denied transgressing across the LAC, firing or using any aggressive means. This incident has happened soon after defence minister Rajnath Singh meeting his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Moscow, where both sides had decided to resolve the border issue through dialogue.

What is the Indian Army saying?

Reacting to reports coming from the Chinese side, in a brief statement released by the Indian Army on Tuesday (Sept 8, 2020), has stated “ While India is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate.” And has stated clearly that the PLA continued violating all the bilateral agreements between the two countries and has been carrying out aggressive manoeuvres.

While talks are going on both at the military as well as diplomatic levels, the Chinese aggression is going on and they tried to close-in with one of the forward positions of the Indian Army on Sept 7. And, “when dissuaded by own troops, the PLA troops tried to intimidate our troops. All this while, though the Chinese provocation was grave, the Indian army troops not only exercised great restraint but behaved maturely and responsibly.”

On the statement made by the Western Theatre Command, the Indian Army has said, “It is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience.”

On the evening of Sept 7, the Chinese accused Indian Army of entering their territory illegally and having crossed the LAC on the southern bank of Pangong Tso, this was based on a statement issued by the Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili, a spokesman for the Western Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army.