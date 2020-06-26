India-China stand off: New Delhi reminds Beijing that continuation of situation would vitiate ties

Summing up the situation at the LAC and the resulting friction between the two countries, Srivastava said that at the heart of the matter is the huge Chinese presence on the LAC since early May.

In a strong statement on the issue of bilateral relations between India and China, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that “continuation of the current situation” would only vitiate the atmosphere for the development of ties between the two countries, IE reported. On the issue of the Chinese side amassing a huge number of personnel on the Line of Actual Control in Galwan and Depsang plains, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava acknowledged Chinese presence in huge numbers and said both sides are deployed in huge numbers while military and diplomatic talks continue between the two nations.

Summing up the situation at the LAC and the resulting friction between the two countries, Srivastava said that at the heart of the matter is the huge Chinese presence on the LAC since early May. He said that the Chinese side has amassed a large number of troops and armaments along the LAC. He further said that the actions of the Chinese side were not in accordance with the pacts signed since 1993 and in view of the Chinese actions, Indian side also had to undertake counter deployments.

Regarding the recent claims of China on the Galwan valley which has never been an area of dispute between the two countries, the MEA spokesperson said the deployment of personnel and armament has been aggravated by “unjustified and untenable” claims and the recent shift on the issue of Galwan valley was one of the examples. Srivastava also expressed satisfaction with the meeting between the two countries’ diplomats on Wednesday under the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) and termed the development “significant.”

Meanwhile, the Chinese envoy to India Sun Weidong told PTI in an interview that China was ready to work with India to deal with the standoff. He also said suspicion and friction between the two nations was a wrong path that goes against the fundamental aspirations of the peoples of the two countries.