India China news: Tension was simmering between troops in Galwan Valley weeks before violent faceoff; details

China has claimed the Galwan Valley to be on its side of the LAC (Photo/PTI)

India-China Border Tension: The June 15 violent faceoff at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley between the Indian and Chinese troops was not the first between the Indian Army and Chinese PLA in the recent weeks, IE has reported. The report quoted top sources in the Indian Army, as saying that scuffles between the security forces of the two countries had taken place in Galwan Valley near PP-14 or Patrolling Point 14 in May first week. This was probably the same time around which the patrolling units of India and China reportedly clashed on the banks of the Pangong Tso lake.

The Ministry of External Affairs also confirmed the incident during its press conference on Thursday. Addressing reporters, Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, said that following the altercation, ground commanders took all necessary steps as per the protocol to reduce the tension.

“In early May, the Chinese side had taken action to hinder India’s normal, traditional patrolling pattern in the Galwan Valley area. The resulting face-off was addressed by the ground commanders as per the provisions of the bilateral agreements and protocols,” Srivastava said.

However, Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong accused the Indian troops of crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan Valley on May 6. “They resorted to violent means to create a standoff between the two sides and built infrastructures in an attempt to maintain a permanent presence,” Sun told news agency PTI.

The Chinese diplomat even went on to claim that the Galwan Valley belonged to China. “The two sides basically have kept peace for decades. However, since the beginning of this year, the Indian side has continuously built facilities at or crossing the LAC in the Galwan Valley, constantly changing the status quo of ground control,” he said.

While 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the June 15 attack, reports suggest that China’s PLA too suffered several casualties. However, Beijing is yet to officially disclose the number of its soldiers killed in the border clash.