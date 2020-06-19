India China Border Clash news Live: US condoles loss of Indian soldiers in clashes with Chinese PLA

India-China News: China’s PLA is ramping up its strategic infrastructure in its rear bases near the LAC. (PTI Image)

India-China Galwan Clash: Violent clashes between the Indian Army and Chinese PLA in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night have plunged the Sino-Indian relations to its lowest point in decades. The armies of two nuclear-armed neighbours were engaged in a face-off several areas of eastern Ladakh including Galwan since May 5. There was a clash between the two sides on the banks of the Pangong Tso Lake.

China’s PLA is ramping up its strategic infrastructure in its rear bases near the LAC and is also pushing in more PLA soldiers and artillery guns, infantry combat vehicles and heavy military equipment.

China is opposing construction of a key road by India in the Finger area around the Pangong Tso Lake. India is also building another road which will connect the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley. India did stall any border infrastructure projects in its territory in eastern Ladakh despite Chinese protests. The violent clash took place after Chinese PLA soldiers and Indian Army soldiers were engaged in a brawl on Monday night in which both sides suffered casualties. Since then, India has rejected China’s exaggerated claims in talks between the foreign ministers of the two countries. India Army has said that none of its personnel involved in the clash is missing.