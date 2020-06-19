India China Border Clash news Live: US condoles loss of Indian soldiers in clashes with Chinese PLA

India-China Galwan Clash: Violent clashes between the Indian Army and Chinese PLA in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night have plunged the Sino-Indian relations to its lowest point in decades. The armies of two nuclear-armed neighbours were engaged in a face-off several areas of eastern Ladakh including Galwan since May 5. There was a clash between the two sides on the banks of the Pangong Tso Lake.
China’s PLA is ramping up its strategic infrastructure in its rear bases near the LAC and is also pushing in more PLA soldiers and artillery guns, infantry combat vehicles and heavy military equipment.
China is opposing construction of a key road by India in the Finger area around the Pangong Tso Lake. India is also building another road which will connect the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley. India did stall any border infrastructure projects in its territory in eastern Ladakh despite Chinese protests. The violent clash took place after Chinese PLA soldiers and Indian Army soldiers were engaged in a brawl on Monday night in which both sides suffered casualties. Since then, India has rejected China’s exaggerated claims in talks between the foreign ministers of the two countries. India Army has said that none of its personnel involved in the clash is missing.
Highlights
The latest Chinese activities with India is similar to Beijing’s past activities on India border including Doklam, Stilwell told reporters during a conference call. “One explanation for (China) creating multiple fronts like this is an assessment in Beijing that the world is distracted and is focused entirely on survival right (now), recovering from the corona pandemic, which then possibly is seen as an opportunity to take advantage of the distraction,” Stillwell said. Read Full Report Here
The United States on Thursday expressed its deepest condolences to India on the loss of lives of its soldiers in violent clashes with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh early this week. “We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India for the lives lost as a result of the recent confrontation with China,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a tweet, hours after his meeting with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi. Read Full Report Here