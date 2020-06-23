India China News: Army Chief to visit Ladakh to take stock of ground situation

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane will visit Ladakh on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss with ground commanders the six-week standoff with Chinese military, Army sources said.
Army Chief Gen MM Naravane will visit Ladakh on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss with ground commanders the six-week standoff with Chinese military, Army sources said.
The Chief of the Army Staff will visit forward locations and interact with troops on the ground, they said.
The visit comes a week after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a brutal assault by the Chinese military in Galwan Valley which escalated the border tension.
