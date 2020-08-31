China-India standoff: Army thwarts PLA troops’ attempt to change status quo on Southern Bank of Pangong Tso

Col Aman Anand added that the Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility in the region through dialogue. (Fie Image)

Eastern Ladakh China-India Standoff: Indian Army has thwarted an attempt by China’s PLA to change the status quo on the Southern Banks of Pangong Tso Lake. The area continues to be a point of contention between the two armies since China’s provocative manoeuvres in Eastern Ladakh in April/May this year. In a statement, Indian Army’s PRO Col Aman Anand said, “On the night of 29/30 August 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo. Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground.”

Col Aman Anand added that the Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility in the region through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity.

A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress between the Indian Army and China’s PLA at Chushul to resolve the issues.

