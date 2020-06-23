India China LIVE news: Rajnath Singh in Russia for Victory Day Parade; Army chief to review situation in Leh

On the night of 15-16 May, Indian and Chinese soldiers were locked in a deadly brawl by over the stiff ridges of Galwan Valley resulting in casualties on both sides. (Representative image)

India China LIVE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in Russia today to attend the Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow. Before flying to Russia, Singh reviewed the situation at India-China LAC in a meeting with top military brass. Meanwhile, the virtual RIC meeting between Russia, India and China will be attended by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday. It will be EAM’s second conversation with his Chinese counterpart after violent clashes at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. On the night of 15-16 May, Indian and Chinese soldiers were locked in a deadly brawl by over the stiff ridges of Galwan Valley resulting in casualties on both sides. According to reports, China has not confirmed any number for the casualties it suffered in the clashes but some Chinese Twitter handles accepted death of soldiers and its CO. 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred in the clashes including the Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar.

While in Moscow, Rajnath Singh is expected to discuss faster delivery of the S-400 Triumf air-defence missile systems, and also speedier delivery of spare parts of Sukhoi-30 MKIs and MiG-29s. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will be in Leh today to review the on-ground situation.