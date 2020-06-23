  • MORE MARKET STATS
India China LIVE news: Rajnath Singh in Russia for Victory Day Parade; Army chief to review situation in Leh

Updated: June 23, 2020 11:20:20 am

India China LIVE: In Moscow, Rajnath Singh is expected to discuss faster delivery of the S-400 Triumf air-defence missile systems, and also speedier delivery of spare parts of Sukhoi-30 MKIs and MiG-29s. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will be in Leh today to review the on-ground situation.

india china live news, india china clash, india china war today, chinese soldiers killed, india china border indian army video, china cyber attacks in india, india china border, india china ladakh, army chief, rajnath singh russia visitOn the night of 15-16 May, Indian and Chinese soldiers were locked in a deadly brawl by over the stiff ridges of Galwan Valley resulting in casualties on both sides. (Representative image)

India China LIVE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in Russia today to attend the Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow. Before flying to Russia, Singh reviewed the situation at India-China LAC in a meeting with top military brass. Meanwhile, the virtual RIC meeting between Russia, India and China will be attended by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday. It will be EAM’s second conversation with his Chinese counterpart after violent clashes at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. On the night of 15-16 May, Indian and Chinese soldiers were locked in a deadly brawl by over the stiff ridges of Galwan Valley resulting in casualties on both sides. According to reports, China has not confirmed any number for the casualties it suffered in the clashes but some Chinese Twitter handles accepted death of soldiers and its CO. 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred in the clashes including the Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar.

While in Moscow, Rajnath Singh is expected to discuss faster delivery of the S-400 Triumf air-defence missile systems, and also speedier delivery of spare parts of Sukhoi-30 MKIs and MiG-29s. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will be in Leh today to review the on-ground situation.

Live Blog

    11:20 (IST)23 Jun 2020
    India China news live: Indian Air Force fighter jets carrying out sorties in Leh

    Indian Air Force fighter jets were seen carrying out sorties in Leh. The air activity has gone up in the region after the stand-off with China started on the Line of Actual Control there, as per ANI report

    11:11 (IST)23 Jun 2020
    India China news live: BJP flays Congress, Rahul Gandhi

    "First, Congress signs MoU with Chinese Communist Party. Then, Congress surrenders land to China. During Doklam issue, Rahul Gandhi secretly goes to Chinese embassy. During crucial situations, Rahul Gandhi tries to divide nation and demoralise armed forces. Effects of MoU?" BJP President JP Nadda was quoted as saying by ANI.

    11:09 (IST)23 Jun 2020
    India China news live: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visit Leh

    Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will visit Leh today after the Army Commanders’ Conference gets over. He will review the on-ground situation with the 14 Corps officials and the progress in talks with the Chinese military.

