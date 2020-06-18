India-China LAC News Live: India rejects China’s ‘exaggerated and untenable’ claim over Galwan Valley

India China news LIVE: Jaishankar conveyed India’s strong message that these clashes will have a serious impact on the bilateral ties. (Image: PTI)

India-China Border Clash LIVE News: After violent clashes between the Indian Army and Chinese PLA Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbours since 1967, efforts are being made to defuse tensions and de-escalate. The Indian Army and Chinese PLA were engaged in a face-off in Galwan and other areas of eastern Ladakh region since May 5 when soldiers the two armies clashed on the bank of the Pangong Tso lake. In the violent clash on Monday night, Indian army lost a Colonel and 19 other personnel when the Chinese soldiers attacked Indian soldiers with stones, nail-studded sticks and iron rods, according to reports. Chinese side suffered heavy casualties as well according to media reports.

PM Narendra Modi sent a strong message to China on Wednesday and said that the country wants peace but if instigated, it is also capable of giving a befitting reply. India also rejected China’s new claim over the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh sector and termed it “exaggerated and untenable” and contrary to the understanding between the two sides on this issue.

EAM S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held telephonic discussion on Wednesday. Jaishankar conveyed India’s strong message that these clashes will have a serious impact on the bilateral ties. MEA said that both sides agreed to not to “any action to escalate matters”. India said that troops on both side should respect the LAC.