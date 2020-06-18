India-China LAC News Live: India rejects China’s ‘exaggerated and untenable’ claim over Galwan Valley

India-China Border Clash LIVE News: After violent clashes between the Indian Army and Chinese PLA Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbours since 1967, efforts are being made to defuse tensions and de-escalate. The Indian Army and Chinese PLA were engaged in a face-off in Galwan and other areas of eastern Ladakh region since May 5 when soldiers the two armies clashed on the bank of the Pangong Tso lake. In the violent clash on Monday night, Indian army lost a Colonel and 19 other personnel when the Chinese soldiers attacked Indian soldiers with stones, nail-studded sticks and iron rods, according to reports. Chinese side suffered heavy casualties as well according to media reports.
PM Narendra Modi sent a strong message to China on Wednesday and said that the country wants peace but if instigated, it is also capable of giving a befitting reply. India also rejected China’s new claim over the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh sector and termed it “exaggerated and untenable” and contrary to the understanding between the two sides on this issue.
EAM S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held telephonic discussion on Wednesday. Jaishankar conveyed India’s strong message that these clashes will have a serious impact on the bilateral ties. MEA said that both sides agreed to not to “any action to escalate matters”. India said that troops on both side should respect the LAC.
Highlights
Supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers while guarding our motherland in Galwan valley will always be remembered. Nation is indebted to them. I pay homage to martyrs. BJP has decided to postpone all its political programs including virtual rallies for next 2 days, ANI quoted BJP President JP Nadda as saying.
Havildar K Palani, among the 20 Indian Army soldiers who were killed in the violent clash with China at LAC, was laid to rest at his native village in Ramanathapuram with full military honours.
Did you know? China makes up for about 45% of India’s electronics imports, one-third of its machinery and almost two-fifths of organic chemical purchases. Here's why boycotting China is easier said than done. Read here
PTI quoting its sources reported that a meeting held between divisional commanders of Indian and Chinese armies near the site of the violent clash in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh ended in a stalemate on Wednesday. The Major General-level meeting discussed ways to implement the disengagement of troops from Galwan Valley as agreed during high-level military talks between the two sides on June 6, PTI said. The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Leh-based 3 Infantry Division commander Major General Abhijit Bapat. The two sides held Major General-level talks on Tuesday as well.
American President Donald Trump is aware of the violent clash between the Indian and Chinese PLA in eastern Laddakh, the White House said on Wednesday, stressing that there are no formal plans on mediating between the two countries. PTI reported that Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two countries.
PTI reported that India on Wednesday took strong exception to China's claims of sovereignty over the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, saying its "exaggerated and untenable claims" are contrary to the understanding reached on the issue between the two sides. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava's response came after China claimed that the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh is a part of its territory. "As we have conveyed earlier today, External Affairs Minister and the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China had a phone conversation on recent developments in Ladakh," Srivastava said late Wednesday night.