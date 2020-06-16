China-India Ladakh Standoff Live Updates: Violent face-off between the armies; ‘Casualties suffered on both sides’

India China Standoff: The report of violent incident comes days after after Gen MM Naravane, Indian Army Chief, said both that armies have begun disengaging from Ladakh’s Galwan Valley region.

Ladakh India-China Standoff: Indian Army today said that one of its officers and two soldiers were martyred in a violent faceoff with China’s PLA in eastern Ladakh’s in Galwan Valley region on Monday night. ANI quoted Indian Army as saying that to defuse tension, senior military officials from both sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley. “During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers,” the Indian Army said in a brief statement.

For the last five weeks in the Galwan Valley region of Ladakh, large number of troops from India and China were were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation. The report of violent incident comes days after after Gen MM Naravane, Indian Army Chief, said both that armies have begun disengaging from Ladakh’s Galwan Valley region.