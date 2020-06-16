China-India Ladakh Standoff Live Updates: Violent face-off between the armies; ‘Casualties suffered on both sides’

Ladakh India-China Standoff: Indian Army today said that one of its officers and two soldiers were martyred in a violent faceoff with China’s PLA in eastern Ladakh’s in Galwan Valley region on Monday night. ANI quoted Indian Army as saying that to defuse tension, senior military officials from both sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley. “During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers,” the Indian Army said in a brief statement.
For the last five weeks in the Galwan Valley region of Ladakh, large number of troops from India and China were were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation. The report of violent incident comes days after after Gen MM Naravane, Indian Army Chief, said both that armies have begun disengaging from Ladakh’s Galwan Valley region.
Highlights
ANI reports that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to also participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers via video conference today at 3 pm.
Speaking to FE Online's Huma Siddiqui, Lt Col Manoj K Channan (Retd) said, “The escalation at Galwan Valley is an unfortunate incident that has taken place last night. The loss of a commanding officer of 16 BIHAR and two soldiers is unacceptable. The tensions have been existing and the man on ground has the task of carrying out the will of the government. The casualty’s indicate that the Commanding Officer was not prepared for the incident. The question that comes to the mind is why have the Rules of Engagement not been clearly spelt out? The Indian Army is not engaged to wrestle, box or get into a street side fracas.”
ANI reported quoting Army sources that Major Generals of the two armies are talking to defuse the situation in Ladakh's Galwan Valley and other areas after the violent face-off last night in which both sides suffered casualties (ANI)
Initila reports suggest that on Monday night, there was no firing but the stone pelting on both sides has caused casualties. Just last week the two sides had decided to disengage from certain locations along the LAC. “And this limited dis-engagement exercise was going on when suddenly there was stone pelting from both sides,” said the source. The Chinese have been gradually moving into the Indian territory and in some places have even set up heavy armour, guns, radars and built in bunkers. They have even moved in huge number of troops.
ANI quoted China's Global Times say saying that on Monday "Indian troops seriously violated consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers." It added that the alleged incident "resulted in serious physical clashes." According to ANI, China's Global Times quoted that their Foreign Minister China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation.
There have been five rounds of Major General level talks and on Monday there were talks between the two sides on the Brigade Commander and Commanding Officer level. According to highly placed sources “The focus of talks has been on the de-escalation at Patrolling Points (PP) 14 and 17A.” The senior officers from both sides has been engaged in ground level military talks on a regular basis and the efforts are to resolve the tensions.
China and Indian side agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to ease the border situation and maintain peace and tranquility in border areas, China's Global Times quotes their Foreign Minister (ANI)
Army amends statement, says "casualties suffered on both sides" in "violent face-off" during de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. (ANI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Recent developments in Eastern Ladakh were discussed. (ANI)