India China Ladakh Standoff: Read Indian Army’s Full Statement over Galwan face-off

Indian and Chinese soldiers jointly celebrate the New Year 2019 at Bumla along the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. (Courtesy: PTI Photo/ File Image)

India China Ladakh Standoff: After a violent face-off between the armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh that left casualties on both the sides, the Indian Army on Tuesday evening issued a statement saying that Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at Galwan area — the spot where clashes occurred on the night of 15/16 June.

Indian Army’s statement:

“Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.”

As per senior military sources, Galwan standoff is the first incident involving the casualty of an Indian soldier in a violent clash with the Chinese Army after 1975 when four Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh.

PTI quoted military sources as saying that the Indian and Chinese armies held major general-level talks at the site of the clash in Ladakh.

Senior military officials of the two sides met at the venue to defuse the situation, reports said.