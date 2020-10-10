India-China Ladakh Standoff: Another round of Military commanders meet soon; What is different this time?

According to MEA, “the unilaterally defined 1959 LAC has never been accepted by India.” (Photo source: AP)

The stage is getting set for the 7th round of India-China military commanders’ meet next week where besides the top military commanders from the two sides, once again Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will be present too. With the tensions growing between India and China, the talks are scheduled for Oct 12 and is taking place when the winter has already started setting in eastern Ladakh. Both sides have deployed a large number of troops and heavy machines along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

What is different this time?

This round of talks is of significance as it is happening after China has raised the issue of the 1959 claim line issue recently.

This claim if raised during the meeting next Tuesday will be rejected outright by the Indian Army.

This claim made by China projecting the 1959 claim line as LAC has already been rejected by MEA. According to MEA, “the unilaterally defined 1959 LAC has never been accepted by India.”

The meeting next will be the last meeting of the 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh, who is soon going to be handing over the charge to Lt Gen PGK Menon later next week. Lt Gen Singh is going to take over as the Commandant of the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Who all will attend the Oct 12 meeting?

During the 7th round of talks between India and China where topping the agenda is to resolve the ongoing five-month-long standoff: Lt Gen Harinder Singh (14 Corps Commander), the 14 Corps Commander designate Lt Gen Menon and Naveen Srivastava Joint Secretary (East Asia), MEA.

In the sixth round, the same officers were present and the marathon round of talks had ended inconclusively.

India’s focus will be on disengagement from all the friction points. China has been insisting that the disengagement should happen just at the southern bank of and not just the southern bank of Pangong Tso.

As has been reported earlier, on the intervening night of August 29-30, specialized units and Indian Army soldiers had occupied critical heights along the southern bank of the Pangong Tso.

This is the first time that 50,000 troops each from both countries have been deployed in the region where the temperatures will go into minus 40-50 degrees Celsius. Heavy artillery and support equipment have already been deployed, the Indian Army, IAF are already in a state of operational readiness.