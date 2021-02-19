India-China Ladakh LAC issue: 10th round of talks on Saturday

As per the understanding reached between the two sides, at the end of first round of disengagement, within 48 hours the Corps Commanders will meet to work out the disengagement from the friction points.

With the first round of disengagement between the Indian and Chinese troops completed at Pangong Tso, the Corps Commanders of both sides will be meeting on Saturday to discuss plans for the friction areas.

As per the understanding reached between the two sides, at the end of first round of disengagement, within 48 hours the Corps Commanders will meet to work out the disengagement from the friction points.

What does this mean?

It means on Saturday, the 10th round of talks will take place. And the talks will be focusing on Phase II of disengagement and also on the agenda of talks will be friction points at Gogra and Hot Springs.

Earlier this week the Indian Army had shared visuals of the structures built by the Chinese troops being dismantled and also the heavy armoured vehicles and tanks moving back from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso Lake in eastern Ladakh.

The Chinese troops have cleared the Finger 4 area on the North Bank of the Pangong Tso Lake.

Besides the huge map of China which engraved near Finger 5 been cleared by the Chinese troops, heavy structures and defences which were built by them between Finger 8 to Finger 4 have been cleared.

The Chinese had fortified gun positions on the ridgelines of Finger 4 which was overlooking Indian positions. And in response to that last August the Indian troops gained tactical advantage on the South bank of Pangong Tso and had set up positions around the Finger 4.

Also reports indicate that disengagement process which was being undertaken at Patrolling Points (PP) 15 and 17A too has been completed.

Will the Corps Commanders talk about Depsang Plains?

There have been developments much before the standoff that has been going on since May 2020. This is a very critical area that needs attention. Why? Because the Chinese side has been stopping the Indian troops from patrolling up to the PPs 10 to 13 in the Depsang Plains.