  • MORE MARKET STATS

India-China Ladakh LAC issue: 10th round of talks on Saturday

By: |
February 19, 2021 1:55 PM

With the first round of disengagement between the Indian and Chinese troops completed at Pangong Tso, the Corps Commanders of both sides will be meeting on Saturday to discuss plans for the friction areas.

india china standoffAs per the understanding reached between the two sides, at the end of first round of disengagement, within 48 hours the Corps Commanders will meet to work out the disengagement from the friction points.

With the first round of disengagement between the Indian and Chinese troops completed at Pangong Tso, the Corps Commanders of both sides will be meeting on Saturday to discuss plans for the friction areas.

As per the understanding reached between the two sides, at the end of first round of disengagement, within 48 hours the Corps Commanders will meet to work out the disengagement from the friction points.

Related News

What does this mean?

It means on Saturday, the 10th round of talks will take place. And the talks will be focusing on Phase II of disengagement and also on the agenda of talks will be friction points at Gogra and Hot Springs.

Earlier this week the Indian Army had shared visuals of the structures built by the Chinese troops being dismantled and also the heavy armoured vehicles and tanks moving back from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso Lake in eastern Ladakh.

The Chinese troops have cleared the Finger 4 area on the North Bank of the Pangong Tso Lake.

Besides the huge map of China which engraved near Finger 5 been cleared by the Chinese troops, heavy structures and defences which were built by them between Finger 8 to Finger 4 have been cleared.

The Chinese had fortified gun positions on the ridgelines of Finger 4 which was overlooking Indian positions. And in response to that last August the Indian troops gained tactical advantage on the South bank of Pangong Tso and had set up positions around the Finger 4.

Also reports indicate that disengagement process which was being undertaken at Patrolling Points (PP) 15 and 17A too has been completed.

Will the Corps Commanders talk about Depsang Plains?

There have been developments much before the standoff that has been going on since May 2020. This is a very critical area that needs attention. Why? Because the Chinese side has been stopping the Indian troops from patrolling up to the PPs 10 to 13 in the Depsang Plains.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. India-China Ladakh LAC issue 10th round of talks on Saturday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Chinese Research Vessels are a security Threat! Is Indian Navy ready to counter them?
2State-sponsored terrorism leads to increase in discrimination against minorities: India
3China officially admits 5 military officers, soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash with Indian Army