India-China LAC Standoff: Know what are patrolling points and what do they signify

Patrol Points on India-China LAC: For days, a riff between Indian and Chinese troops has been going on at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The army has currently been deployed to patrolling points- where standoff between the two countries is taking place. These are the points where currently disengagement is taking place. It is to note that these patrolling points, also known as PPs can be identified and marked on the LAC and act as a guide to soldiers who patrol the LAC and indicate the extent of ‘actual control’ that can be exercised within territory.

Indian soldiers patrol these PPs on a regular basis in order to establish and assert the country’s physical claim about LAC, the Indian Express reported. While there are many PPs that are prominent and can be identified easily due to geographical features (such as a pass, nala junction), other patrolling points with no such features have numbers given to them. For example, the current standoff in Galwan valley is around PP14. The report said that most patrolling points are actually on the LAC, however, Depsang plains in northern Ladakh (areas where PP10, PP11, PP11A, PP12 and PP13 is located) do not fall on the LAC as they fall short on the Indian side.

The report highlighted that these PPs were identified by the high-powered China Study Group in 1973. Notably, all these patrolling points at India-China Border are not manned like the posts are on India-Pakistan Border, since they are just markings. Indian army has to show its presence frequently in order to assert the claim. However, the frequency of patrolling is yet to be specified by the Army Headquarters in New Delhi. Currently, based on the terrain and situations, the duration of visiting PPs can vary from once a month to even twice a year.