India-China LAC issue: Stage set for 12th round of talks on Saturday

After a long gap of three months top military commanders of India and China are getting ready for the 12th edition of military talks on Saturday (July 31, 2021). The talks which are expected to start at 10.30 am on Saturday at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC (Line of Actual Control) will be between the Corps Commanders of both the armies and the focus this time will be on disengagement in the Hot Springs and Gogra area.

According to officials who wished to remain anonymous, the 12th round of talks are taking place in an effort to address the pending issues between the two armies who have been locked in a 14 month long standoff. During the 11th round of talks between the two sides in April this year, the Indian side had conveyed to the Chinese side that disengagement at all friction points was very important as that would help in deescalating the ongoing conflict.

As has been reported by Financial Express Online earlier this week, the agenda from the India side is to ensure there is a forward movement in the disengagement agreement at Hot Springs and Gogra.

The armies of both countries had started negotiations last month in eastern Ladakh to resolve the border issues. So far there has been limited success.

Both sides have been having talks at various levels and besides the Corps Commander level talks, Major General level talks are expected to follow soon.

What to expect in the 12th round?

Hopefully there will be a positive outcome at the end of the 12th round of talks tomorrow. India hopes to have an agreement for disengagement at two friction points – Gogra and Hot Springs.

The current situation

India has been urging China that the troops in close proximity should disengage first and later this should be followed by de-escalation and de-induction later.

However, as reported earlier the Chinese side has not been in the favour of following what India is seeking. They, according to the official quoted above are “” insisting first the de-escalation and de-induction should take place before any disengagement.”