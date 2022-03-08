India-China LAC issue: Himalayan neighbours to discuss solutions for remaining friction points

The talks are expected to focus on achieving resolution of balance friction areas, as both sides are hoping to find solutions which are mutually acceptable for the issues that are pending.

Stage is set for the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks later this week. The talks are taking place even as there is war between Russia and Ukraine. Confirming this, sources in the Defence establishment said “The talks are scheduled to take place on March 11, 2022 at the Indian side of Chushul Moldo Meeting Point.” At the end of the 14th round of talks in January this year, the two sides had agreed to meet at the earliest.

Focus of 15th round of talks

The talks are expected to focus on achieving resolution of balance friction areas, as both sides are hoping to find solutions which are mutually acceptable for the issues that are pending. “These statements are encouraging and positive in nature,” added sources in the defence establishment.

So far 14 rounds of talks have taken place between the two countries and these have resulted in resolving the North & South Bank of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra Hot Spring areas. The two countries are trying to amicably end the 22 month long military stand-off in the remaining friction points located in eastern Ladakh.

So far

In the 14th round of talks held earlier this year the focus was on disengagement in the remaining friction points including finding early resolution of issues in Demchok and Depsang Bulge.

At the end of talks in January 2022, the joint statement stated that both sides during talks had agreed to consolidate on the previous outcomes and to also take effective efforts to maintain the stability and security on the ground in the Western Sector including during winter.

They had also agreed to stay in contact through military and diplomatic channels and to work towards mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

At the 14th round of talks, the Indian delegation was led by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps and the Chinese team headed by South Xinjiang Military District Chief Maj Gen Yang Lin.

As has been reported earlier, the 13th round of talks between the two sides had ended in a stalemate as the Chinese side had failed to provide any forward looking proposals and they did not accept any of the constructive suggestions made by the Indian side.

Update

The talks later this week are expected to find mutually acceptable resolutions to the friction points. The military standoff in eastern Ladakh had erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash between the troops of both sides in the Pangong Lake areas. Since then the two sides have been gradually enhancing their deployment by sending in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy machinery.

After a series of several rounds of military and diplomatic talks the disengagement process in the north and south banks of the Pangong Lake and Gogra area took place.

Both sides have almost 50,000 to 60,000 troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control in the sensitive sector, said sources in the defence establishment.