India-China dispute: Nation must stand together and give united response, says former PM Manmohan Singh

Speaking for the first time over the issue of India-China flare up on the Ladakh border, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has said that the nation must stand together at this moment and be united in its response to the brazen threat from China. Hinting at the recent controversy over PM Modi’s statement that no Indian territory was under Chinese occupation, Dr Singh said that PM Modi cannot allow the neighbouring country to use his words as a vindication of its position and he must always be mindful of the implications of his words on the nation’s security, according to the content of the letter sent from the former PM to PM Modi.

PM cannot allow China to use his words as a vindication of its position, Dr Singh wrote in the letter. The comments from Dr Singh comes after PM Modi at the all party meet had said that no Indian territory or post was under Chinese occupation.

Former PM also said that disinformation is no substitute of diplomacy or decisive leadership. Demanding justice for the 20 soldiers who got killed in the ensuing violence at the Galwan valley, Dr Singh said that PM should ensure justice for the soldiers and doing any less would be a historical betrayal of people’s faith.

After the All Party Meet, a formal statement was later issued from the Prime Minister’s Office which clarified the PM’s remarks and said that his remarks pertained to the restored situation at the border due to the exemplary bravery shown by the soldiers.

The recent flare up between the two Asian giants occured at the Galwan valley which falls on the Eastern Ladakh border. Despite agreeing to the mutual withdrawal from the Galwan valley, the Chinese soldiers attacked a party of the Indian soldiers which had reportedly gone to see compliance with the agreement and check whether Chinese have withdrawn from their positions. In the ensuing violence 20 Indian soldiers got killed while many got injured. Many Chinese Soldiers are also believed to have died in the violence but the Chinese foreign ministry did not mention anything about the incident.