India China diplomatic talks: Both sides agree to strictly respect, observe Line of Actual Control, says MEA

The MEA stated that the Indian and the Chinese side discussed in detail developments in border areas including the situation in eastern Ladakh.

India China Ladakh faceoff: The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday issued a statement detailing the developments that took place in the diplomatic talks and discussions between the Indian and Chinese sides following the violent clashes between the troops in Galwan Valley of Ladakh.

The Indian side conveyed to China its concerns on recent developments in eastern Ladakh, the MEA further said in its statement on diplomatic talks between India and China.

During the diplomatic talks with China, the Indian side also raised the issue of violent face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15, MEA added.

The Ministry of External Affairs further stated that in the talks it was emphasised that both sides should strictly respect and observe Line of Actual Control.

Both the Indian and Chinese sides agreed to maintain communication at diplomatic and military levels to resolve the existing situation peacefully, the MEA avered.

