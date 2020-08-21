India-China Border Tensions: Both decide to work towards disengagement along the LAC

At the diplomatic level talks, the Indian side was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the MEA, and the Chinese side was led by Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (File photo: IE)

At the 18th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), the two have decided to work towards complete disengagement of the troops who have been positioned along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Western Sector.

According to the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External (MEA), Anurag Srivastava, “Both sides have agreed to work in accordance with the agreements reached between the two Foreign Ministers and the two Special Representatives (SRs). And have decided to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner and in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols.”

And, agreed that restoration of peace and tranquillity is important for the development of bilateral relations.



“To ensure complete disengagement, the two sides agreed there was a need to maintain close communication through both the diplomatic and military channels. And have agreed to continue their ongoing engagements including through the meetings of the WMCC,” the spokesman added.

Since the tensions between India and China erupted in early May, this is was the fourth meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

Though the goal for India remains the restoration of Status quo Ante as of April, the Indian Army is getting ready for a long haul during the winter months.

Though there are border mechanism meetings, so far, there have been five round of marathon Corp-Commander level talks; meeting between the Special Representatives; a phone call; the Indian Ambassador to China has had two round of meetings with the top party and military officials. There have been meetings at the division and brigade commander level.

Since the July 14 meeting, the situation remains tense between the two countries, as the Chinese side has added more troops and equipment. The build-up is happening at Depsang and Trig Heights, on the north and south Pangong Tso, at Fukche, Chumar and Demchok and across PP14 at its base camp, Hot Springs and Gogra.