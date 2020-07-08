India-China Border tension: PLA troops move back further, disengagement completes at Patrolling Point 15

Patrolling point 15, along with PP 17, and PP 17A lie in the Hot Spring area and the Indian Army used to patrol these points before the tussle with the PLA started.

India China Standoff: In a major sign of de-escalation along the Himalayan border between the two nations, the disengagement process between the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been completed at Patrolling Point 15, reported ANI quoting unnamed sources in the Indian Army. The report further stated that the PLA troops have moved back two kilometers from their earlier holding position.

“Disengagement between troops of India and China has been completed today at Patrolling Point 15. The Chinese troops have moved back by approximately 2 kms”, said ANI based on Indian Army sources.

Patrolling point 15, along with PP 17, and PP 17A lie in the Hot Spring area and the Indian Army used to patrol these points before the tussle with the PLA started. Reportedly, the two armies have also decided to set up a ‘buffer zone’ that will not be patrolled or have any construction by either of them.

The latest move by the PLA troops has come in the backdrop of the first clear signs of disengagement when the Indian Army and the PLA troops had moved back from their positions. The movement of the troops on either side of the LAC reportedly began after a discussion between the special representative level (SR) engagement between the two nations. India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who is also a state councilor from the Chinese Communist party conversed via video call to reach a consensus to implement ‘peace and tranquility’ along the India- China border.

Reportedly, the Indian Army is ‘cautious’ about the process after the duel that broke out between the troops of two armies while verifying the Chinese position by an Indian army unit at Galwan Valley after the last round of disengagement resulted in fatalities of as many as 20 soldiers on the Indian side while the Chinese are yet to reveal their casualty figure.

India and China’s armies have been involved in several eye-ball-eye-ball confrontations between them but the current crisis is the first in decades that have left casualties of this magnitude on either side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).