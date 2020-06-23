India-China border tension: Both sides agree to disengage, say sources

The first meeting had taken place on June 6, with a similar agenda—defusing tensions along the LAC. (Representative image)

At the end of 11 long hours of talks at the Corps Commander level talks between India and China that finished on Monday night, sources have said “there was a mutual consensus to disengage.’’ The day-long talk which started at 11.30 am on Monday, June 22, ended late last night and was cordial and held in a positive and constructive atmosphere.

“The talks between the top military officials both sides were focused on modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh was discussed,” sources added.

What happened on Monday (June 22, 2020)?

In the second meeting between the top military officers which took place at Chushul-Moldo and both sides talked about resolving the border issue and easing of tension in Eastern Ladakh. The first meeting had taken place on June 6, with a similar agenda—defusing tensions along the LAC.

On Monday morning accompanied by more officers 14 Corps commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military District chief Major General Liu Lin had a meeting which was on the lines of the Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) held earlier this month at Chushul-Moldo.

Also, there has been a Major General level dialogue which had lasted for three days after the Chinese attack on the Indian personnel in the Galwan Valley at the Patrolling Point 14 (PP 14) on June 15. India lost 20 soldiers, and casualties were reported on Chinese side as well. With regard to the clashes which took place between June 15-16 night, sources say that Major General Abhijit Bapat, who is the Commander of the 3 Division of the Indian Army had raised several points with the Chinese.

These clashes between the troops of India and China had happened at the South bank of Galwan River and this river flows in the east-west direction before it convergence with Shayok River.