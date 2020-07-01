India-China border talks: Both countries to de-escalate in a phased manner, say sources

In an effort to resolve the tensions along the LAC, the two countries have been engaged in talks through established military and diplomatic channels. (Representative image)

Amidst the ongoing tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, India and China have stressed on the need for an expeditious, phased and stepwise de-escalation as a priority.

According to informed sources, “This is keeping in line with the Agreement between External Affairs Ministers S Jai Shankar and his Chinese counterpart during their conversation on June 17th. Both had talked about handling the overall situation in a responsible manner. In that talk it was also decided that the two sides would implement the disengagement understanding of June 6th sincerely.”

On Tuesday, June 30, Commanders from the Indian Army and Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) held the third round of meeting at the Corps Commander Level on Chushul-Moldo, on the Indian side. And it lasted for almost 12 long hours, at the end of which both Commanders agreed to carry out de-escalation in a phased manner.

In an effort to resolve the tensions along the LAC, the two countries have been engaged in talks through established military and diplomatic channels. And, to arrive at a mutually agreeable solution, many more such meetings are likely to take place at the diplomatic and military level.

What was on the agenda of talks?

“In the third round of talks between the two top military leaders of India and China issues related to disengagement at the faceoff sites along the LAC and de-escalation from the border areas were topping the agenda,” said sources.

“The discussions between the two sides were held keeping the COVID-19 protocols in mind and it was held in a businesslike manner. And it reflected the commitment of both sides to resolve the tensions along the LAC,” military sources added.

“Speculative and unsubstantiated reports need to be avoided as the whole process of de-escalation is complex,” added the sources

June 30

On Tuesday morning Corps Commanders of India and China started their meeting which was a marathon 12 hour long. And the focus was to try reducing tensions along the LAC amicably. It started at 11 am and ended 12 hours later.

The meeting was between the 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh and his Chinese counterpart Major General Lin Liu, Commander of the South Xinjiang Military District.

The two sides had detailed discussions on the issues related to Pangong Lake.

As per the protocol, since the meeting was on the Indian side this time, India was the first to raise issues.

The whole emphasis from the Indian side was more on the violations by the PLA along the LAC and also sought restoration of the status quo as early as April.

Both countries on June 22 had talked about not deploying additional troops and equipment in the area of the ongoing stand-off at Eastern Ladakh.

The whole purpose of the talks to ensure that there is no further escalation of tensions along the LAC.

This to be followed by de-escalation – this means the troops to be drawn back from the forward positions, but in a phased manner.

And the final step would pave the way for the status quo ante And this according to sources is as early as April Status Quo.