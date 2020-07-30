India-China border standoff: MEA quashes China’s claim, says disengagement process not yet completed

India-China border news: On the border row in Ladakh, the MEA further stated that the maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas is the basis for the bilateral relationship. (Representative image)

India-China border standoff: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday quashed China’s claim that the process of disengagement has been completed in most localities in eastern Ladakh.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that some progress has been made but the disengagement process has not yet been fully completed.

Informing about the next step in the disengagement process, the MEA said that senior commanders of India and China will meet in the near future to work out steps for complete disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh, PTI reported.

The MEA spokesperson was quoted saying that India expected that the Chinese side will sincerely work towards completing disengagement and de-escalation and ensuring full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas at the earliest “as agreed to by the Special Representatives.”

The MEA statement comes in response to Chinese claims made on Tuesday that the frontline troops of both the countries had completely disengaged at most locations on the border. PTI had quoted Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin as saying that the situation on the ground in eastern Ladakh is “easing”. Wenbin had made the comments when asked whether troops from India and China had completely disengaged in Galwan, Gogra and Hot Spring areas in eastern Ladakh.

The Chinese spokesman had avered that India and China conducted “intensive communication through military and diplomatic channels,” but PTI said he did not make any reference to Pangong Tso — a major friction point.

The tension at the India-China border in eastern Ladakh peaked after violent clashes in the Galwan Valley on June 15 where 20 Indian Army personnel lost their lives. Though the Chinese side also suffered casualties, they did not reveal any details. However, US intelligence reports stated that the Chinese Army suffered 35 casualties.