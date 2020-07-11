India-China Border Standoff: Long road ahead, next WMCC to take place soon

Both sides reviewed the progress made during the disengagement process along the LAC in the Western Sector. (AP photo)

At the end of the 16th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), both sides have agreed to ensure complete dis-engagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

During the talks the Indian side was led by Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary (East Asia), Ministry of External Affairs and the Chinese delegation was led by Director-General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to an official statement released by the MEA, the agreement reached between the two foreign ministers on June 17th was recalled and also the one between the Special Representatives (SRs) on July 5th when they had talked for almost two hours last Sunday.

The discussions today focused more on not only the disengagement along the LAC but also on making efforts to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas based on the bilateral agreements and protocols between the two countries.

Both acknowledged that for lasting peace and tranquillity in the border areas was critical as it would help in ensuring the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

India-China Border areas

Both sides reviewed the progress made during the disengagement process along the LAC in the Western Sector. They also reviewed the security situation in the border areas.

At the end of talks, the two sides have reached the conclusion that it was essential for both to implement the understandings which were reached between the senior commanders earlier.

Also, it was stated that the senior commanders will be meeting again as was earlier decided by the SRs. This is important as it will help in discussing further steps to make sure that both de-escalation and disengagement take place in a timely manner.

Another meeting of the WMCC in the near future is expected as it is important to keep the ongoing communication both at the diplomatic and military level open. “This helps to ensure early resolution of the situation”.

Expert View

Not reading too much into today’s talks, experts view these as part of diplomatic and military engagement between the two countries. And these will go on for some time until the Status Quo Ante is established.

Prof Rajan Kumar, School of International Studies, JNU, Delhi, says that “Just because the two armies have decided to withdraw, does not mean an agreement was reached on the issue of the status quo ante.”

Both sides through talks at different levels are trying to create an atmosphere which will help to have discussions without disruption.

India has been pushing for restoring the Status Quo Ante as it existed in April, and it will not accept anything less than this.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Envoy calls for improving bilateral relations.

Even as the two countries are engaged in talks at diplomatic as well as military level, the Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong has said that the two countries need peace rather than confrontation.

Stating that the two countries pose no threat, the Chinese envoy said that “For China’s long term strategic interests, development and revitalization is the top priority. “

Terming the boundary issue as complicated and sensitive the Chinese envoy called for finding a mutually acceptable solution.