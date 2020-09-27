India-China border standoff: Heavyweight tanks and armoured vehicles deployed in eastern Ladakh

Through the Rohtang tunnel, the T-90 tanks, the Indian Army Infantry's Combat Vehicles will get closer to the LAC. (ANI Image)

Amidst growing tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army on Saturday deployed T-90 and T-72 tanks along with the BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles. These have been deployed in the Chumar-Demchok area in eastern Ladakh, along the LAC at altitudes of over 14,000 feet where the Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps is the only formation globally to have deployed in such harsh and difficult terrain. The T-90 heavy weight, T-72 and the BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles have the capability of operating in extreme temperatures which can go up to almost minus 40 degrees Celsius, accompanied by high-speed freezing winds.

In response to this, China got its lightweight Type 15 tanks in position along its side of LAC. Financial Express Online had earlier reported that the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force are all set to counter any misadventures by the Chinese PLA. At the forward airbase, IAF has already in place its frontline fighters, helicopters and transport aircraft which are in a state of readiness to undertake action by day and night on two fronts – China and Pakistan.

On the deployment of the tanks and BMP-2, Maj Gen Arvind Kapoor said, “The Fire and Fury Corps is the only formation of the Indian Army and also in the world to have actually deployed mechanised forces in such harsh terrain.”

“To ensure equipment and crew readiness, enough arrangements have been made. The maintenance of the heavy guns, infantry combat vehicles is a challenge in these terrains,” Maj Gen Kapoor, who is the Chief of Staff of the Fire and Fury Corps, added.

He is the man responsible for the entire preparedness along the LAC. According to him, logistically the Indian Army is well prepared to tackle the long harsh winter. “Special winter clothing and other facilities such as fuel, spares and assemblies are in place,” said an officer.

They have the capability to fight on for a long duration and have the capability of reaching the LAC within minutes. This according to sources was in full display the day Chinese had activated their tanks after the August 29-30 incidents. This was the time when the Indian side had reached several heights near the southern bank of Pangong lake.