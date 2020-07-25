India-China border standoff: Complete disengagement achieved at Patrolling Point 14, 15 and 17 A, says report

Top Army source was earlier reported as saying that the reluctance of Chinese troops to recede from Pangong Tso and Patrolling Point 17A (PP 17A) at Gogra could lead to the Corps Commanders from the Indian and Chinese to hold another meeting to discuss how the logjam could be broken. (File image)

India-China border standoff: The ongoing engagement and dialogue between India and China at the military and diplomatic levels has resulted in complete disengagement at Patrolling Point 14, 15 and 17 A, ANI quoted sources as saying on Saturday.

A meeting between senior military commanders is expected in the coming week to further work out modalities of Pangong Tso lake area, the report added.

Earlier, it had been reported that the Chinese troops had shown reluctance in receding from two of the four points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where clashes had occurred between the Indian and the Chinese troops.

IE had quoted a top Army source as saying that the reluctance of Chinese troops to recede from Pangong Tso and Patrolling Point 17A (PP 17A) at Gogra could lead to the Corps Commanders from the Indian and Chinese to hold another meeting to discuss how the logjam could be broken.

The report had further added that the Union Ministry of External Affairs had said that it expected another meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on the India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) could be scheduled soon.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had been quoted as saying that peace and tranquility in the border areas were based on respect and strict adherence to the LAC. This, he said, was firmly acknowledged in several agreements signed by the two countries since 1993.

The MEA spokesperson also said that he had earlier stated that the conduct of the Chinese side, including the changes in behaviour, “unjustified and untenable” claims and the deployment of troops, had disregarded all the mutual agreements between India and China. He was further quoted as saying that India is committed to respecting as well as observing the LAC, and it would not accept any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo along the border.