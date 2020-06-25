  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. India-China Border News LIVE Chinese PLA attempts ‘Salami Slicing’ again more intrusion along LAC reported

India-China Border News LIVE: Chinese PLA attempts ‘Salami Slicing’ again, more intrusion along LAC reported

Updated: June 25, 2020 12:52:24 pm

Depsang Ladakh News:

india china border news live, depsang, satellite images, galwan valley, ladakh, Narendra modi, xi jinpingIndia China Border News Live: Not just Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Pangong Tso areas in Eastern Ladakh’s LAC with China, the PLA has crossed the border at the Depsang plains.

India-China border news live: The India-China border tension seems far from over. The lull of few days after the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley, there are reports of Chinese activity along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. According to a report by the Indian Express, Chinese PLS has built defensive positions on the banks of Galwan River. The valley was the site of violent clashes on June 15-16 night that left 20 Indian Army personnel martyred and Chinese PLA also suffered casualties.

The Prime Minister’s Office on June 20, released a statement saying the violence in Galwan Valley on 15-16 June happened because Chinese PLA was erecting structures just across the LAC and refused to desist from its actions.

Indian Express also reported that not just Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Pangong Tso areas in Eastern Ladakh’s LAC with China, the PLA has crossed the border at the Depsang plains also – a key strategic area in the region. This is seen as Chinese ‘salami slicing ‘ attempt to shift the Sino-India LAC further west in the disputed region.

Live Blog

India China Border News Live | Depsang, Galwan Valley Satellite Images

Highlights

    12:52 (IST)25 Jun 2020
    India China Border News Live: UK PM terms Sino-India standoff 'very serious'

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on India and China to engage in dialogue to sort out their border issues as he described the escalation in eastern Ladakh as "a very serious and worrying situation" which the UK is closely monitoring. The first official statement of Johnson came during his weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons here on Wednesday. (PTI)

    12:36 (IST)25 Jun 2020
    India China Border News Live: Chinese structures in Galwan Valley

    The images a space technology company Maxar taken from June 22 show that the Chinese construction of some defensive position called “astride” at the LAC near PP-14. It was built between June 16 and June 22 because Planet Labs satellite images of the location on June 16, a day after the clashes, do not show any such infrastructure, Indian Express reported

    12:33 (IST)25 Jun 2020
    India China Border News Live: New Galwan Valley satellite images show Chinese structures back

    New satellite images show the Chinese have built a defensive position at the Galwan Valley site where clashes took place on June 15, the Indian Express reported today. The new development comes even as India continues to engage with China diplomatically to diffuse tensions and disengage troops along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Read Full Report Here

