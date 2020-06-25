India-China Border News LIVE: Chinese PLA attempts ‘Salami Slicing’ again, more intrusion along LAC reported

India China Border News Live: Not just Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Pangong Tso areas in Eastern Ladakh’s LAC with China, the PLA has crossed the border at the Depsang plains.

India-China border news live: The India-China border tension seems far from over. The lull of few days after the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley, there are reports of Chinese activity along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. According to a report by the Indian Express, Chinese PLS has built defensive positions on the banks of Galwan River. The valley was the site of violent clashes on June 15-16 night that left 20 Indian Army personnel martyred and Chinese PLA also suffered casualties.

The Prime Minister’s Office on June 20, released a statement saying the violence in Galwan Valley on 15-16 June happened because Chinese PLA was erecting structures just across the LAC and refused to desist from its actions.

Indian Express also reported that not just Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Pangong Tso areas in Eastern Ladakh’s LAC with China, the PLA has crossed the border at the Depsang plains also – a key strategic area in the region. This is seen as Chinese ‘salami slicing ‘ attempt to shift the Sino-India LAC further west in the disputed region.