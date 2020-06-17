  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. India China border news LIVE 20 Indian Army soldiers martyred China still silent on casualties

India China border news LIVE: 20 Indian Army soldiers martyred; China still silent on casualties

By: |
Updated: June 17, 2020 10:16:39 am

India China border latest news LIVE: The United States has said that it is closely monitoring the situation between India and China and hopes for a peaceful resolution.

india china border news, india china standoff 2020, india china war latest newsIndia China standoff 2020 LIVE: Tensions flared up on India-China Border in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley region as Indian Army and China’s PLA suffered casualties in a violent faceoff on Monday night. (File PTI photo)

India China Border news LIVE: Tensions flared up on India-China Border in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley region as Indian Army and China’s PLA suffered casualties in a violent faceoff on Monday night. Indian and Chinese soldiers were in a eye ball to eye ball standoff in the region for over a month now. Indian Army on Tuesday said that there was loss of 20 lives on the Indian side. ANI quoted sources as saying that there were over 40 casualties including injured and dead on the Chinese side as well. The United States has said that it is closely monitoring the situation between India and China and hopes for a peaceful resolution.

The Indian Army statement said, “Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high-altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.”

One Commanding officer was also martyred in the line of duty from CO of 16 Bihar. Last night Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Indian Army. The meeting was also attended by MEA S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army chief General MM Naravane, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. Track Financial Express Online for the latest news on the India-China border standoff – the worst in several decades:

Read More

Live Blog

India China border news LIVE:

Highlights

    10:15 (IST)17 Jun 2020
    India China border news LIVE: The Galwan Valley faceoff

    After de-escalation talks, the Indian side was supposed to remain on the western side of the river junction while the Chinese on the eastern side. A buffer zone or non-man's land was agreed on, an IE report states. However, arguments and quick escalation ensued after China started erecting a new post in the buffer zone.

    10:12 (IST)17 Jun 2020
    India China border news LIVE: What Chinese official media is claiming

    According to a PTI report, China's official media has claimed that the country "always" owned sovereignty over the Galwan Valley region.

    10:11 (IST)17 Jun 2020
    India China border news LIVE: China silent on the casualties suffered by PLA

    In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry officials were silent on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops, but Hu Xijin, the editor of the ruling Communist Party-run Global Times tabloid, tweeted to say that there are casualties on Chinese side too. PTI quoted a report in the US News that at least 35 Chinese troops including one senior official died in the violent clash with Indian soldiers. "According to the US (intelligence) assessment, the Chinese government considers the casualties among their troops as a humiliation for its armed forces and has not confirmed the numbers for fear of emboldening other adversaries," PTI quoted the report based on unnamed sources.

    10:08 (IST)17 Jun 2020
    India China border news LIVE: How dare China kill our soldiers, asks Rahul Gandhi

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "silent" on the fierce clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, and said that the country needs to know what has happened, PTI reported. "Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened," Gandhi said on Twitter. "How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?" he said.

    09:47 (IST)17 Jun 2020
    India China border news LIVE: De-escalatation between Indian Army and Chinese PLA

    According to an IE report, the violent clashes of Monday night took place amidst de-escalation between the two countries' forces. The two sides had agreed to create a "buffer zone" or no-man's land as part of the talks, but the Chinese started erecting a new post in the zone which lead to arguments and subsequent clashes.

    09:35 (IST)17 Jun 2020
    India China border news LIVE: Four Indian soldiers critical

    According to ANI sources, four Indian soldiers are in a critical condition after the violent clashes between Indian Army and Chinese soldiers.

    09:33 (IST)17 Jun 2020
    India China border news LIVE: Rahul Gandhi asks why PM Modi is silent?

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tweeted questioning PM Narendra Modi's silence on the India-China border standoff.

    "Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding?

    Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened.

    How dare China kill our soldiers?How dare they take our land?" - Rahul Gandhi's tweet

    09:30 (IST)17 Jun 2020
    India China border news LIVE: Galwan Valley - Where the clashes took place

    According to reports, the clashes between Indian Army and the Chinese PLA soldiers took place in the area between the Line of Actual Control or LAC and a junction of the Galwan and Shyok rivers.

    09:25 (IST)17 Jun 2020
    India China border news LIVE: US keeps a close watch

    A US state department spokesperson has said, "We are closely monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control." "We note the Indian military has announced that 20 soldiers have died, and we offer our condolences to their families."

    This is the first time in 45 years that Indian soldiers have been killed in a clash at the Line of Actual Control or LAC. The clash took place at Galwan Valley.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Exclusive: As non permanent member of UNSC, India to shape the post-COVID 19 world, says Ambassador TS Tirumurti
    2India China Ladakh Standoff: Read Indian Army’s Full Statement over Galwan face-off
    3Galwan Valley: Why is the site of the India-China Ladakh standoff important? Know more about it