India China border news LIVE: 20 Indian Army soldiers martyred; China still silent on casualties

India China Border news LIVE: Tensions flared up on India-China Border in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley region as Indian Army and China’s PLA suffered casualties in a violent faceoff on Monday night. Indian and Chinese soldiers were in a eye ball to eye ball standoff in the region for over a month now. Indian Army on Tuesday said that there was loss of 20 lives on the Indian side. ANI quoted sources as saying that there were over 40 casualties including injured and dead on the Chinese side as well. The United States has said that it is closely monitoring the situation between India and China and hopes for a peaceful resolution.
The Indian Army statement said, “Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high-altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.”
One Commanding officer was also martyred in the line of duty from CO of 16 Bihar. Last night Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Indian Army. The meeting was also attended by MEA S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army chief General MM Naravane, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. Track Financial Express Online for the latest news on the India-China border standoff – the worst in several decades:
Highlights
After de-escalation talks, the Indian side was supposed to remain on the western side of the river junction while the Chinese on the eastern side. A buffer zone or non-man's land was agreed on, an IE report states. However, arguments and quick escalation ensued after China started erecting a new post in the buffer zone.
According to a PTI report, China's official media has claimed that the country "always" owned sovereignty over the Galwan Valley region.
In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry officials were silent on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops, but Hu Xijin, the editor of the ruling Communist Party-run Global Times tabloid, tweeted to say that there are casualties on Chinese side too. PTI quoted a report in the US News that at least 35 Chinese troops including one senior official died in the violent clash with Indian soldiers. "According to the US (intelligence) assessment, the Chinese government considers the casualties among their troops as a humiliation for its armed forces and has not confirmed the numbers for fear of emboldening other adversaries," PTI quoted the report based on unnamed sources.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "silent" on the fierce clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, and said that the country needs to know what has happened, PTI reported. "Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened," Gandhi said on Twitter. "How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?" he said.
According to an IE report, the violent clashes of Monday night took place amidst de-escalation between the two countries' forces. The two sides had agreed to create a "buffer zone" or no-man's land as part of the talks, but the Chinese started erecting a new post in the zone which lead to arguments and subsequent clashes.
According to ANI sources, four Indian soldiers are in a critical condition after the violent clashes between Indian Army and Chinese soldiers.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tweeted questioning PM Narendra Modi's silence on the India-China border standoff.
"Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding?
Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened.
How dare China kill our soldiers?How dare they take our land?" - Rahul Gandhi's tweet
According to reports, the clashes between Indian Army and the Chinese PLA soldiers took place in the area between the Line of Actual Control or LAC and a junction of the Galwan and Shyok rivers.
A US state department spokesperson has said, "We are closely monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control." "We note the Indian military has announced that 20 soldiers have died, and we offer our condolences to their families."