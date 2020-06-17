India China border news LIVE: 20 Indian Army soldiers martyred; China still silent on casualties

India China standoff 2020 LIVE: Tensions flared up on India-China Border in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley region as Indian Army and China’s PLA suffered casualties in a violent faceoff on Monday night. (File PTI photo)

India China Border news LIVE: Tensions flared up on India-China Border in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley region as Indian Army and China’s PLA suffered casualties in a violent faceoff on Monday night. Indian and Chinese soldiers were in a eye ball to eye ball standoff in the region for over a month now. Indian Army on Tuesday said that there was loss of 20 lives on the Indian side. ANI quoted sources as saying that there were over 40 casualties including injured and dead on the Chinese side as well. The United States has said that it is closely monitoring the situation between India and China and hopes for a peaceful resolution.

The Indian Army statement said, “Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high-altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.”

One Commanding officer was also martyred in the line of duty from CO of 16 Bihar. Last night Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Indian Army. The meeting was also attended by MEA S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army chief General MM Naravane, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. Track Financial Express Online for the latest news on the India-China border standoff – the worst in several decades:

