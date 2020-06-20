India-China border issue: PMO clarifies PM Modi’s comments that no one entered Indian territory

Opposition leaders including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had rallied against PM Modi’s statement wondering why the Indian soldiers were killed if there was no illegal occupation of the Indian territory by the Chinese forces.

Explaining PM Modi’s remark that no Indian territory or post was under the control of Chinese forces, the Prime Minister’s Office has clarified that the PM’s remark at the all party meet pertained to the current situation which was restored after the exhibition of bravery by the Indian armed forces in Galwan valley.

The PM’s observation that there was no Chinese presence on the Indian side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces, read the written statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office. With regard to the transgression of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the statement added that the violence in the Galwan valley ensued because the Chinese side was seeking to erect structures across the LAC and refused to desist from such actions.

Bringing the point home, the PMO added that the valour and sacrifice exhibited by the soldiers of the 16 Bihar regiment foiled the attempts of the Chinese side to erect structures and also cleared the attempted transgression on the LAC that day.

The formal written statement issued by the PMO also alleged that attempts are being made to give a mischievous interpretation to the remarks of the Prime Minister. Referring to the remarks made by PM Modi at the all party meet, the PMO said that in contrast to the past neglect of such challenges posed by the Chinese forces, the armed forces decisively counter any violations of the LAC.

Terming the questions raised over the PM’s remark unfortunate, the PMO said that such unnecessary controversies were being created to lower the morale of the armed forces. “We are confident that the unity of the Indian people will not be undermined by motivated propaganda,” PMO added.