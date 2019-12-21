India-China border issue: Asian giants intensify efforts to resolve boundary matter

Later in the evening the State Councillor Wang Yi also called on Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu.

In line with the directives provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese President Xi Jinping, the two countries have decided to intensify efforts to achieve a fair, a reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the India-China boundary question.

At the 22nd meeting of the Special Representatives (SR) for India-China boundary question, the special representatives of both sides have underlined the importance of approaching the boundary question from the strategic perspective of India-China relations. And have sought an early settlement of the boundary question which serves the fundamental interests of both countries.

During talks, the Indian delegation was led by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, while the Chinese side by State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the focus were on taking forward the India-China Closer Developmental Partnership.

Today’s meeting is the first after the recently concluded the second informal summit between Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), recognising the importance of the existing Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) both sides agreed to have more in place and to maintain peace in the border areas.

Both sides also acknowledged that the concerns and sensitivities of each other should be respected and there was a need to have a mutual trust which is very critical for deepening of bilateral ties. The SRs agreed that for the peace and prosperity in the region and the world there is a need for stable and balanced development of India-China relations.

The previous round of boundary related talks which were co-chaired by Doval and Wang had taken place in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

