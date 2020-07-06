India-China Border Dispute: India and China agree total de-escalation required for peace and tranquility

Both Doval and Yi will be continuing their discussions to ensure that peace and tranquillity is fully restored at the border in line with the bilateral agreements and protocols.

Even as there are reports suggesting that the week has started with the Chinese troops moving out of the disputed areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval discussed border tensions with Wang Yi, State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. This comes close on the heels of China pulling back its troops and heavy vehicles from the LAC at three locations – Galwan, Hot springs and Gogra.

Both sides agreed to ensure that in an effort to have complete restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC there is a need to have total disengagement.

According to an official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday, “ During a telephonic talk on Monday, the two “Special Representatives” had a frank and in-depth exchange of views concerning the recent developments in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas.”

For the full restoration of peace and tranquillity and further development of bilateral relations, the “Special Representatives’’ agreed that it was essential to make sure that the complete disengagement is done at the earliest of the troops along the LAC and also de-escalation from India-China border areas. They also agreed that they should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas were important for the relations of the two countries.

Both Doval and Yi re-affirmed that the two countries should strictly respect and observe the LAC and not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo. And to avoid any incident in the future they should both work together to make sure that the peace and tranquillity in the border areas is not disturbed.

The two also agreed that the discussions at the diplomatic and military level should continue and also under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs (WMCC). “Both sides should implement the understandings reached in a timely manner to achieve the above outcomes,” the MEA statement said.

Both Doval and Yi will be continuing their discussions to ensure that peace and tranquillity is fully restored at the border in line with the bilateral agreements and protocols.