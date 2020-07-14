India-China border dispute: Corps Commander level talks for disengagement begin at Chushul

The previous meetings took place on June 6 and June 22 at Moldo and the third meeting took place at Chushul.

India-China LAC: In order to discuss the second phase of the disengagement process, XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh has begun talks with South Xinjiang Military Region Commander Major General Liu Lin today. The discussion on the disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control are being done in Chushul, Eastern Ladakh, ANI reported. This is the fourth round of discussions where both the Corps Commanders are trying to resolve the standoffs that started in May this year.

The previous meetings took place on June 6 and June 22 at Moldo and the third meeting took place at Chushul. All the meetings went on for as long as 12 hours. A report by The Indian Express citing some top officials in the Army said that the meeting will focus on the modalities for further disengagement which also includes the relocation of troops that are present in the friction areas. Apart from this, the report highlighted that the situation at Pangong Tso will also be deliberated upon. Chinese troops are believed to be present at some locations in Pangong Tso area.

Further, the talks today are expected to be inclusive of having more distance for rearward movement as well as having less number of troops present in the friction areas. Another issue that will be taken up, as per the IE report, is the current situation of Depsang Plains, where Chinese troops are preventing Indian Army from patrolling. Depsang Plains are close to the strategic outpost at Daulat Beg Oldie near the Karakoram Pass.

Troops strength and artillery, jammers, air defence radars, rocket forces and other military equipment have been deployed in the depth areas. With today’s meeting, there is also a possibility of discussing reduction in these equipment as well. The report asserted that in order to be prepared against Chinese build-up, India has also deployed more air defense assets and brought in some additional divisions. Therefore, whenever the de-escalation process begins, additional forces and assets on both sides of the LAC will have to return.