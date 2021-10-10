India, China back to the table; Focus on disengagement, troops buildup issues

After several rounds of talks there has been disengagement from Gogra and Pangong Tso. (Image Credits: ADGPI)

The 13th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Talks is starting today. The talks come at a time even as the militaries of both sides have been on a standoff in several points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh for almost 17 months. According to officials, the talks will be taking place at Moldo on the Chinese side which is opposite Chushul, and starting at 10:30am. After several rounds of talks there has been disengagement from Gogra and Pangong Tso.

What will be the agenda of talks?

Today’s talks are expected to focus on an agreement for the next round of disengagement from Hot Springs and also the two sides will discuss the overall de-escalation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

As has been reported in Financial Express Online, a partial disengagement has already happened in 2020; however for the total disengagement there are a few issues that have yet to be resolved between the two sides.

This means major friction areas including Depsang and Demchok are left and they are the most tricky that need to be resolved.

The Corps Commanders of both armies are also going to discuss total de-escalation along the LAC which is a big challenge as both sides have a huge build-up of troops and heavy armoured vehicles. According to officials the Chinese PLA still has around 50,000 troops who are deployed along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

What has the Indian Army Chief said?

Speaking at a conclave in New Delhi on Saturday, the Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Naravane had said that the Chinese sides continued troops and infrastructure buildup.

In his address he expressed concern over the large-scale build-up by the Chinese side which was an indication that the Chinese PLA will be staying through winter along the LAC, which means it will then be a Line of Control situation and not LAC.

According to Gen Naravane, “A close watch is being kept over all the developments which are taking place along the LAC. And if the Chinese are here to stay, we are there to stay too.”

During his visit to the forward areas on eastern Ladakh the Indian Army Chief had expressed confidence that during the next round of talks the two sides will reach some agreement to disengage from some areas and resolve issues related to the friction points.

He had also mentioned the large number of Chinese troops deployed along the LAC in eastern Ladakh and the Northern front going right up to the Eastern Command where the Indian Army is ready to take action in any eventuality.

Recently, some Chinese soldiers of a large patrol team were detained for a short while by the Indian Army. Why? They were involved in a minor face-off and clashes near Yangtse in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

An official source confirmed to Financial Express Online, “There were some soldiers from the Chinese side who were detained by the Indian side. The issue after being resolved at the ground level by the local commanders as per the established protocols, the detained troops were let off after a few hours.

Why did the face-offs happen?

These happened due to the different perceptions of the demarcated boundary. And the patrolling has been taking place up to the line of perceived boundary.

What are the protocols?

The situation that had occurred was managed as per the protocols and mechanisms that are in place as agreed by both sides. “Usually, prior to disengaging based on mutual agreement, the physical engagement can last for a few hours,” the source added