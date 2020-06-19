All Party Meet on India China Border issue Live: Modi govt to brief parties on latest situation at LAC

India China LIVE: Indian Army has said that none of its personnel involved in the clash is missing. (Reuters photo)

All party Meet on China-India border dispute LIVE: After the most violent clashes in decades between the Indian Army and Chinese PLA in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an all party meeting on June 19. Scheduled to take place at around 5 PM on Friday, the all party meet will have representation from major political parties from across India. PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are expected to brief parties about Galwan Valley and current situation at India-China LAC.

According to reports, the deadly brawl in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley took place after Chinese PLA soldiers and Indian Army soldiers clashed after Indian patrol party was attacked by PLA soldiers. India has rejected China’s claims as ‘exaggerated’ in talks between the two foreign ministers after Galwan clash. Indian Army has said that none of its personnel involved in the clash is missing.