India carries out precision targeting of terrorist launch pads in Pakistan: Report

The retaliation comes after repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the last few days.

India on Friday carried out precision targeting of terrorist launch pads and ammunition in response to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keran Sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported. According to the report, India has inflicted heavy damage on the “enemy” side. “India carries out precision targeting of gun areas, terrorist launch pads and ammunition in response to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keran Sector of Kupwara district. Reports of heavy damage on the enemy side,” ANI quoted Defence Spokesperson, Srinagar as saying.

The retaliation comes after repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the last few days. In the last couple of days, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Uri area of Baramulla district and along the LoC in Poonch district. According to PTI, Pakistan fired small arms and mortar shells along the LoC in Poonch district all through the week. Just last week, the neighbouring country injured six security personnel in Sunderbani-Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

(More details awaited)