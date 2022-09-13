India calls for freedom of navigation and territorial integrity of nations, in accordance with UNCLOS

At the Second India – Vietnam Security Dialogue, India reiterated its firm stands for the freedom of navigation and overflight and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations. At the meeting in New Delhi, at the level of Deputy National Security Advisor and Deputy Minister, both countries agreed to cooperate and collaborate on Counter-terrorism. And to fight against radicalisation, trafficking of narcotics and illegal arms in the region there is a need for deeper coordination.

The National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) was led by Vikram Misri, Deputy National Security Adviser and Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Public Security led the Ministry of Public Security, Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

During the meeting India has also called for unimpeded lawful commerce in national waters in accordance with international laws, notably UNCLOS. Sources indicated that “The Code of Conduct on the South China Sea, which India talked about, should be completely consistent with relevant UN conventions.” Sources further added that “negotiations should not discriminate against the legitimate interests and rights of the countries that are not party to the discussions.”

Sources have confirmed to Financial Express Online that India has offered its expertise and domain knowledge to the ASEAN nations in the field of cyber security. And based on the requirements of Vietnam India has offered to continue its assistance for capacity building programmes like providing training to Ministry of Public Security officials in undertaking UN Peacekeeping Missions.

Since both countries are maritime neighbours, the two are keen to ensure peace and security in the shared maritime space. Today both sides also talked about issues related to piracy and illegal fishing and have agreed to exchange views in important areas like marine connectivity, blue economy and sustainable oceans.

According to sources, Dy. NSA Misri also repeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) at the meeting and the discussions focused more on a collaborative effort to secure maritime domain, which shares strong convergence with the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

During the meeting, Vietnam expressed its appreciation for India’s role shaping the Indo-Pacific architecture and promoting peace and security in the region.

Background

An MoU for Cooperation between the NSCS and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security was signed in 2016 and this established an institutional mechanism between the two sides. The inaugural dialogue had taken place in April 2018 in Hanoi. In 2015 as part of his visit to the region, Ajit Doval, KC, National Security Adviser, had visited Vietnam, along with Thailand.