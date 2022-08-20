The bilateral trade between India and Brazil is expected to touch the $15 billion target which was set during the visit of President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to India in 2020. The relationship between the two countries in the last few years has witnessed an upward swing and it is expected to deepen further.

Post pandemic era, there have been high level visits from both sides in the last few months and there is growing interaction between the visiting Indian companies to Brazil and the top officials of the Bolsonaro government. The two sides are already cooperating in various sectors including pharmaceuticals, higher crude export to India, aerospace major Embraer making inroads in the military and civil market, space sector, defence and security, animal husbandry, IT and more.

As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, Brazil is going to be celebrating the 200 years on September 7.

“So it has been a really remarkable journey of success for Brazil over the years that it has become an upper middle income country, it has become a model of development. It has indeed been a successful model of democracy and it has become a much respected member of the global community over the years. So there are many credits to Brazil, in terms of what they’ve achieved for the last 200 years,” says Ambassador of India to Brazil Suresh K Reddy.

Importance of the visit

Speaking to Financial Express Online from Sao Paulo ahead of the visit, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Ambassador of India to Brazil Suresh K Reddy said, “This is the first visit of a foreign minister after 2013 when Salman Khurshid had visited Brazil. Secondly, thanks to the frequency of the meetings under BRICS, you hardly have any bilateral visits happening. And so from that perspective, when a standalone bilateral visit happens, it’s a special message that is being conveyed.”

High Level visits

According to the Indian ambassador “We have been having some excellent exchanges happening between the two countries, unprecedented exchanges. Of course, it started with President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to India when the two countries signed the 15 agreements, the largest ever signed by the Brazilian Foreign Office. And then again, we had the visit of the Indian ship, INS Tarkash, which is happening almost after more than two decades. It is again, a reflection of the fact that today, in the context of the partnership, the distances do not matter. But the message is that the partnership is becoming stronger by the day. And we had President Bolsonaro as a chief guest again, we had him last year in January 2021, for the Republic Day, and this year for August 15, we had him on board the ship. And I understand this is the first time ever he has visited a foreign vessel in Brazil.

Visit by a pharma delegation

“And then we also had one of the largest ever delegations from India two weeks ago, which is a pharmaceutical delegation which had 80 members – Representatives from India who are representing the different pharma companies who have visited Brazil. And it is unprecedented because of the large number of participants, because it’s a standalone visit. But also because we had for the first time ever, the health minister, coming to Sao Paulo to address a delegation. And then we also had the President of Anvisa (Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) coming to Sao Paulo to address a delegation, both of which were unprecedented.”

“And we had the labour minister come to Sao Paulo, to meet Indian companies. It is a very unique initiative where the labour minister comes to Sao Paulo to meet the industries because it’s a message from this government that may mean business that we want to understand your challenges that you’re facing, and we’re here to find solutions jointly with you. So it is really a very innovative way of conveying a message of confidence. It is an innovative way of conveying a message that you are welcome in this country. And we’re here to work with you as partners, and also importantly, our message that we value what you provide to the local economy. And all this being topped by the visit of the foreign minister,” Ambassador Reddy added.

There have been visits by the Union minister of State Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala for Panchayati Raj, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare., followed by the Minister of animal husbandry from the government of Haryana. “All these exchanges for the past two months, really reflects the deepening of the partnership. And importantly, the desire on both sides to make things happen to benefit from each other’s expertise and experiences,” said the Indian envoy.

