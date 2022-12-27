India boosts coastal security with high-speed interceptor vessels

By 2030, the Indian Navy is expected to be equipped with a total of 120 Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC-1), which will enable it to increase its patrols of vital coastlines along major metropolitan areas such as Mumbai and Chennai. Both of which were targeted by terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in 2008 when they arrived in the country via the sea route. India’s coastline is around 7500 miles and the Indian Navy has deployed different grades of vessels to protect the coastline from the threat, including Offshore Patrol vessels and Fast Interceptor Vessels.

According to reports, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in a joint operation with Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Gujarat has apprehended a Pakistani Boat Al Soheli in Indian waters on December 27, 2022 with 10 crew members. On the boat there were arms, ammunition & 40 kgs of Narcotics worth around Rs 300 crores.

Fast Interceptor Craft

The Fast Interceptor Craft line was developed especially to meet the stringent requirements of the military and coast guard. They are offered in several different variants, and thorough customisation ensures that they meet the specific needs of each operator.

The Ministry of Defence has initiated the process of purchasing 120 Fast Interceptor Crafts for the Indian Navy. Most of these vessels are high-speed interceptors intended specifically for patrol and rescue work. Between the years 2026 and 2030, which is four years, the FICs would be constructed in stages.



The FICs will be able to undertake water-front patrols of coastal areas, including infrastructures such as command headquarters, naval bases, naval dockyards, breakwaters, naval jetties, and other such locations.



“Inherent to this capability” would be to escort High-Value Units while entering/leaving the harbour. FICs will provide protection to the strategic assets located in the vicinity of naval bases and operate with Force Protection vessels and other craft deployed. In addition, FICs will carry out interception of high-speed craft and seaward anti-terrorist patrols for the security of coastal installations, naval harbours and their own coast,” the official communication said.



FICs will operate in waters that are only a few feet deep and in extremely hot and humid situations. In addition, FICs will conduct independent deployments for at least one day at sea, during which they will conduct surveillance over a group of islands. According to the notification, the FICs will also give medical assistance and operate as water ambulances to evacuate casualties who require immediate medical attention.



Between 2026 and 2030, proposals for the FIC-1 will be made in batches of thirty ships per year.



While high-value units like aircraft carriers, tankers, cruisers, destroyers, frigates, and submarines are approaching or exiting the harbour, the FICs will protect them with an escort. In addition to that, they will conduct patrols along the water’s edge in coastal locations.



Kochi has recently welcomed the arrival of four Fast Interception Crafts.



These FICs are equipped with many weapons, including heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, and more. Canopies on the upper decks have been reinforced to resist bullets. The multipurpose vessels also come equipped with advanced navigational aids and communication technology, such as an AIS (Automatic Identification System) and an LRAD (Long Range Acoustic Device), designed to prevent piracy. The vessels comply with the regulations obligatory for those operating on the water.



Two new fast interceptor crafts will be inducted in the Indian Navy’s Bengal area, taking its total fleet strength at Kolkata to eight.



Indian Fast Interceptor Craft manufacturers



L&T and Goa Shipyard (GSL) manufacture FICs in India. Recently, high-speed interceptor boats built by L&T Shipyard were supplied to the Indian Coast Guard. As per the company, the Interceptor Boat is a “planning vessel” capable of topping 40 Knots. It is constructed with a lightweight aluminium-alloy hull and is driven by twin water-jet propulsion systems to enable the rapid response required for coastal surveillance. These vessels are anticipated to improve India’s coastline security considerably.

GSL has built a 29-meter aluminium interceptor vessel. Two engines with a Waterjet propulsion system move the vessel at speeds in excess of 45 Knots. This vessel is designed for interdiction as well as conventional patrol activities in shallow water. Coastal surveillance, search and rescue operations, fisheries protection, and high-speed interception of small, maneuverable intruder vessels, anti-terrorist activities and Special Forces operations, are the anticipated roles.



Its capabilities include shallow water operations with exceptional manoeuvrability and survivability, rapid acceleration and deceleration, high-speed stability and an excellent sea-keeping characteristic. It has a topside deck designed to maximize payload and/or armament carrying capacity. It is designed to carry cutting-edge electro-optical detection and surveillance systems and absorb the dynamic recoil loads of 20-30mm cannon.