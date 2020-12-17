India, Bangladesh ink 7 agreements; Connectivity and energy cooperation top agenda

Deepening of cooperation in the area of power and energy connectivity was topping the agenda of talks today. (Image via IE)

In an effort to further expand their bilateral relations and cooperation in various sectors, India and Bangladesh have inked seven agreements and have also restored a cross border rail link which has not been used since 1965. These agreements in different areas including agriculture, hydrocarbons, textiles among others were concluded at the of the one-day Virtual Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Thursday (December 17, 2020). Besides restoring the Chilahati-Haldibari railway link, both the leaders remotely and jointly inaugurated a digital exhibition on Bangladesh’s founder Mujibur Rahman and father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi in an attempt to celebrate the life and legacies of the iconic leaders.

During the virtual conference, Prime Minister Modi told his Bangladesh counterpart Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that his government has been concentrating on keeping strong relations with Dhaka. And also talked about the joint efforts of India and Bangladesh in fighting the challenges of the global pandemic of coronavirus.

Paying homage to the martyrs of the 1971 war, Prime Minister Hasina, expressed her gratitude to the government and people of India for its support in the liberation of Bangladesh. She also commended the Modi government over its handling of the pandemic.

Both leaders virtually inaugurated a Bangabandhu-Bapu digital exhibition, released a commemorative stamp on Sheikh Mujibur Rehman’s birth centenary and signed an agreement to set up an India-Bangladesh CEOs forum for which IT sector has been identified as a priority area.

It has been decided that the Bangabandhu-Bapu digital exhibition will be displayed not only in New Delhi, but also in different locations in neighbouring Bangladesh, the United Nations and will finally culminate in Kolkata in early 2022.

India-Bangladesh Energy Cooperation

Deepening of cooperation in the area of power and energy connectivity was topping the agenda of talks today.

During talks the leaders have both agreed to speed up various projects including the implementation of India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, and Maitree Super Thermal Power Project.

India and Bangladesh have also inked the Framework of Understanding (FOU) on Cooperation in the Hydrocarbon Sector. This is expected to further enhance energy linkages by streamlining investments, promoting hydrocarbon connectivity, technology transfer, joint studies, and training.

On Thursday the two neighbours also focused on boost cooperation in energy efficiency and clean energy, including in biofuels. And towards this, it has been decided to further strengthen sub-regional cooperation including Nepal and Bhutan.

