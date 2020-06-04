India-Australia: Endless opportunities to “strengthen our friendship”, says PM Modi

Seven agreements were inked during the first-ever virtual bilateral summit.

In an effort to further deepen their bilateral relations, India and Australia have elevated their ties to a ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’. And, also the end of the first-ever Virtual Summit, the two leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart have upgraded the existing 2+2 foreign affair and defence dialogue from the secretary level to the ministerial level. Besides the seven agreements signed today which included defence and rare earth minerals as reported by Financial Express a “shared vision for maritime cooperation in the Indo- Pacific” was also released.

According to both leaders the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will play a greater and crucial role during the era of the global pandemic of coronavirus and they stated that there is a need for a coordinated and collaborative approach to ensure the world recovers from this pandemic’s social and economic impact.

The relationship between the two countries is not only important for the two but for also the Indo-Pacific region and the whole world.

In his opening televised remarks, Prime Minister Modi said that “India is committed to expanding its relations with Australia at a wider and faster pace. And this will help not only the two countries but also the Indo-Pacific region and the world.”

According to the Australian leader Scott Morrison, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two sides will take the relationship to the next level and will also help in building the trust which will be helping in enhancing the trading and commercial relations. Observing that the Indo Pacific region will be very important in the years ahead, the Australian leader welcomed India’s role in that region.

“We share an ocean and we share responsibility for that ocean as well, its health, well being and security. The relationship we are forming around those issues on our maritime domain, I think is the platform for so many other things between our countries,” he added.

Agreements Inked

Seven agreements were inked during the first-ever virtual bilateral summit.

A framework arrangement on cyber and cyber-enabled critical technology cooperation.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in mining and processing of critical and strategic minerals.

An implementing arrangement on cooperation in defence science and technology to the existing MoU on defence cooperation.

Also, three MoUs on cooperation in public administration and governance reforms. Cooperation in vocational education; and training and water resources management.

Rare Metals

The two countries have been exploring possibilities of mining and processing rare metals including lithium, neodymium and dysprosium. Australia has the world’s sixth-largest reserves.