India and the Netherlands work towards Green Hydrogen Corridor

Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict which has led to huge rise in oil and gas prices, European nations are looking for other resources for their energy needs. The Netherlands along with Germany is exploring alternatives including Green Hydrogen in coming times.

To increase its collaboration on Green Hydrogen and a `Green Hydrogen Corridor’ the Dutch government is working together with India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and NITI Aayog. The country is also working with India to help meet its plans to have e-vehicles on the roads.

In an exclusive interaction with Financial Express Online, Marten van den Berg, ambassador of the Netherlands in India says: “There was a Green Hydrogen Mission from the Netherlands visiting India. The focus of the visit was on deepening cooperation with India on Green Hydrogen. Hydrogen by itself is a carrier of energy, not so much a producing energy, and India has the ambition not only to produce green hydrogen but also to export green hydrogen.”

Adding, “The Netherlands together with Germany is very much looking into importing green hydrogen. The world is already investing in importing green hydrogen. Germany is extremely ambitious and is expected to soon launch a huge tender procedure. ”

“So together with India, we are exploring the setup of a green hydrogen corridor between India, Netherlands and Germany. This means we have to explore technologies — what kind of technology do we need in terms of transport standards governance,” he adds.

According to him, “We have done a first study with TERI to first explore what is needed to set up such a corridor. We had discussions with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in India, they are very much interested and also with the Niti Aayog. So we are exploring how to set up such a Green Hydrogen Corridor, which is not something that will happen in the coming years. It requires long term planning, long term agreements on standards technologies, and getting also the private sector on board.”

“Initially it will be a corridor with companies from India, Germany and Netherlands and gradually the plan is to include companies from other countries too,” he explains.

Is it easy?

No. “It is a complicated process. There will be different phases of study. The first level of feasibility study has already been done with TERI and now the Netherlands is looking into the second phase of the feasibility.”

e-Mobility

“Another area that we are working closely on is e-mobility. There is collaboration with Ola Company here with the two wheelers — they are basically using Dutch Battery technology. In the two wheelers – they use new materials from the Dutch company DSM Engineering Materials. This Dutch Company is based in India and is working on new materials which are very relevant to the two wheelers and cars too and is also providing faster charging technologies as well as charging stations,” the ambassador shares.

The Netherlands has the highest density in charging stations worldwide. And, there is a huge increase in use of electric vehicles. So on the one hand DSM is sharing technologies — charging technologies, charging stations, the Dutch government is also keen to share its expertise with India on urban mobility. “And for this urban planning is a very important part of the setup to deal with an increase in mobility,” he adds.

Adding, “We are looking for a joint collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and NITI Aayog to work towards urban and spatial planning.”