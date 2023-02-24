India and Sri Lanka to increase the complexity of bilateral military exercise

During the Annual Defence Dialogue between India and Sri Lanka in New Delhi on February 23, the ongoing defence cooperation activities between the two countries were reviewed. It was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and his Sri Lankan counterpart General Kamal Gunaratne. During the meeting, both sides agreed to increase the complexity of bilateral exercises.

India and Sri Lanka also reaffirmed their commitment to avail maximum benefits from each other’s experience and capacities in the context of training.

Giridhar Aramane stated that India looks forward to continued engagement based on the common understanding during the discussion.

This Annual Defence Dialogue is the highest institutionalised interactive mechanism between both countries.

According to the statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), its significance in chartering the future course of the relations between the Armed Forces of India and Sri Lanka was highlighted by the importance given to the talks by both sides.

“The Armed Forces of both countries continue to seek bilateral cooperation in multiple fields and increased engagements are a positive sign for the future of bilateral relations,” the MoD stated.

India and Sri Lanka have robust maritime cooperation. Both countries also pledged to overcome common maritime challenges faced by the navies and coast guard personnel of the two countries in the Indian Ocean.

The Indian navy is also engaged in other capability enhancement projects like training the Sri Lanka Navy personnel in India. The Sri Lankan navy is a regular participant in different multilateral military exercises in India like the Goa Maritime Conclave and the MILAN exercise among other activities.