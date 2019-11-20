India and Singapore push for stability in the region and seek deeper maritime cooperation

While the defence minister reaffirmed India’s participation in the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus), Dr Ng expressed support for India’s co-chairmanship of the upcoming ADMM Plus Experts’ Working Group on HADR.

Seeking deeper commitment towards promoting stability in the region, India and Singapore agree to work together on various defence projects. The two sides have also agreed to explore cooperation in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Geo-Spatial Data Sharing and Cyber Security.

On Wednesday defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Singapore defence Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen exchanged a Letter of Intent to conclude an MoU to facilitate the use of Chandipur Integrated Test Range by the Singapore defence establishment. Both countries also concluded a Letter of Intent to explore deepening Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) cooperation.

Leading a high-level official delegation Singh and his Singaporean counterpart Dr Ng Eng Hen co-chaired the 4th Singapore-India Defence Ministers’ Dialogue (DMD) in Singapore. The next round will take place in India next year.

While the defence minister reaffirmed India’s participation in the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus), Dr Ng expressed support for India’s co-chairmanship of the upcoming ADMM Plus Experts’ Working Group on HADR.

While Singh during discussion also offered setting up of a Joint Test Facilities under the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme of India, Singapore has expressed keenness to explore opportunities for joint collaboration.

The DDM started off in 2015 when the two sides signed the revised Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) to further deepen the bilateral defence relationship. The cooperation between the armed forces of India and Singapore has broadened and to encompass military cooperation across all three Services, defence technology cooperation as well as cooperation through multilateral engagements.

For the first time Singapore-India-Thailand Maritime Exercise (SITMEX) in the Andaman Sea was conducted in September 2019, where the focus was on the shared responsibility of the countries to work together in keeping sea lines of communications open and strengthening interoperability between the three countries. This trilateral exercise will now become an annual feature.

Both India and Singapore are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Singapore Air Force-Indian Air Force Joint Military Training this year, which has been expanded to include an air-sea training component for the first time.