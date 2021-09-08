India and Russia to work together on Afghanistan situation

According to sources, the visiting Secretary of the Security Council of Russia is expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the talks were on the situation in Afghanistan. (Photos Credit: MEA)

Following the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Gen Nikolay Patrushev held extensive talks with NSA Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Wednesday (Sept 8, 2021). At the end of talks on day one, the two sides agreed to coordinate the approaches of both India and Russia in multilateral formats on the Afghan settlement.

Deepening of bilateral cooperation in the field of security with focus on more discussions on anti-terror track, drug trafficking and combating illegal migration and drug trafficking were the issues discussed too.

According to an official statement from the Russian side at the end of talks, both sides also agreed to further intensify work of special services and military bodies of both countries. There was also an exchange on the political, military, and socio-economic situation in Afghanistan.

Since the meeting was taking place after a telephone conversation last month between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the talks on Wednesday in New Delhi also touched upon humanitarian and migration problems.

The two top officials also talked about the prospects for the Russian-Indian joint efforts to be aimed at creating conditions for launching a peaceful settlement process on the basis of an intra-Afghan dialogue.

During the talks, the future state structure of Afghanistan by the Afghans themselves, and also efforts to prevent further escalation of violence in that country were emphasized.

The meeting in New Delhi comes on the heels of a recent telephone conversation between Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The focus of the telephone call which was made on August 24, 2021 was on the situation in Afghanistan. Both leaders had expressed the view that it is important for India and Russia to work together.

Gen Patrushev who is visiting India at the invitation of NSA Doval is here for the high-level India-Russia intergovernmental consultations on Afghanistan, this follows the telephone call between the leaders of the two countries.

“The two leaders said that it was important for the Strategic partners to work together and had instructed their senior officials to remain in touch on Afghanistan,” according to the Ministry of External affairs (MEA).

The two leaders had also agreed to further enhance their cooperation to not only counter the dissemination of “terrorist ideology” but also to counter the drug menace which is emanating from Afghanistan. In a statement issued by the Kremlin, the two sides had agreed to set up a bilateral channel for consultations on the issue.

According to reports, earlier this week, the Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev had said that there is “ample scope” for cooperation between the two countries on Afghanistan. He had said the two countries have been in regular touch over the situation in the war torn country.

Both India and Russia have expressed concerns that the Afghan soil should not be used for spreading terrorism to other countries and there is danger of terrorist activities reaching the shores of Russia and Kashmir.

The Russian ambassador also said that not much difference is there in the overall position of Russia and India on Afghanistan and noted that Moscow’s approach in accordance with recognition of a Taliban regime would depend upon its actions.