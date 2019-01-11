India and Russia to enhance strategic partnership, to work for a polycentric world order

Both sides reaffirmed the commitment to the form a polycentric world order based on fair and democratic principles and the rule of law.

India and Russia agree to further deepen cooperation between the two countries in the international arena, including in BRICS and other multilateral formats.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabkov and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, met on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue organised by the Ministry of External Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides took note of the Russian-Indian Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, and issues of mutual interest as well as bilateral interests were discussed.

Both Gokhale Ryabkov also talked about the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to resolve the situation around the Iranian nuclear program.

They also discussed in detail the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), other issues of the current global agenda issues in the field of arms control and non-proliferation of WMD.

In a joint statement released at the end of the India-Russia annual summit in New Delhi, it stated: “The two sides underlined the importance of the full and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear programme in order to support international peace and security, to strengthen non-proliferation regime and to develop normal economic cooperation with Iran. They called for all issues related to the Iranian nuclear programme to be resolved peacefully and through dialogue.”

On Wednesday the visiting minister had told a group of journalists that there won’t be any delays in delivering the S-400 air defense systems to India within the timeframe agreed under contract between the two countries.

Earlier this week, in a telephonic conversation Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had pledged to increase efforts to develop the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

Besides exchanging New Year greetings, the Russian leader reiterated an invitation to Modi to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September 2019 as a main guest.

According to the MEA, the two leaders “appreciated the major milestones achieved in the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the past year”.

“The leaders agreed to maintain the momentum in the bilateral relations…. Bilateral cooperation in the key areas including defence and counter-terrorism was also discussed,” the statement added.

Just last month, the two countries had reviewed the progress made on various projects between the two countries at the 18th session of the Russian-Indian inter-governmental commission on military-technical cooperation (IGC-MTC) in New Delhi.

As reported by Financial Express Online, the two countries had discussed the draft on the military Logistic Sharing agreement and set up a working group on military cooperation was created within the IGC-MTC format.

The draft agreement is being worked up with the Russians and it will be shared with them soon. India already has such Logistic Sharing agreements with countries including the US, Singapore, France and Oman.

As has been reported earlier, the IGC-MTC was set up in October 2010. The commission meets once a year, alternating between the capital cities of the two countries.

Since last October the two countries have inked major multi-billion dollar defence deals including the $5.43 billion S-400 Triumf contract, the two countries also recently signed a $1.5 billion deal for two Project 1135.6 frigates to be equipped with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles which is a joint venture between India and Russia.