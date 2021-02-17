  • MORE MARKET STATS

India and Russia agree to work closely on key issues at the UN Security Council

By: |
February 17, 2021 1:51 PM

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides held bilateral consultations in Moscow on Tuesday on issues which are on the agenda of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

indo russia ties"Both sides agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda, in keeping with the special and privileged strategic partnership," the MEA said in a statement. (Photo source: IE)

India and Russia have agreed to work closely on key issues at the UN Security Council, in keeping with the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.

It said the Indian delegation at the director general-level meeting briefed the Russian side on India’s priorities during its UNSC tenure. “Both sides agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda, in keeping with the special and privileged strategic partnership,” the MEA said in a statement. India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1.

In August, India is scheduled to serve as the president of the powerful UN body.

The MEA said the two sides appreciated the intensive ongoing bilateral contacts on matters relating to the UN, including with respect to a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda.

Last week, India held similar discussions with China.

