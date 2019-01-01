India and Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear installations as well list of prisoners in jails

India also called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel and fishermen along with their boats.

Through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, list of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack Against Nuclear Installations between India and Pakistan was exchanged today. This was done under an agreement which was signed on Dec 31, 1988 and entered into force on Jan 27, 1991 which states that the two countries inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year. This is the twenty eighth consecutive exchange of such list between the two countries, the first one having taken place on Jan 01 1992.

Also, under a 2008 agreement, the two countries exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody. Under the provisions of the 2008 Agreement, such lists are exchanged on Jan 1st January and July 1st, every year.

Also read| Modi government to fast-track acquisition of lethal Predator drones for Indian Navy and Indian Army

In a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), “India handed over names of 249 Pakistan civilian prisoners and 98 fishermen in India’s custody to Pakistan. “Pakistan has shared lists of 54 civilian prisoners and 483 fishermen in its custody who are Indians or believed to be Indians,” it stated. The lists were exchanged through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad.

India also called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel and fishermen along with their boats. In this context, Pakistan has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 17 Indian civilian prisoners and 369 Indian fishermen to India whose nationality has been confirmed. Immediate consular access has also been sought for the remaining prisoners and fishermen to facilitate their early release and repatriation.

India has also asked Pakistan to expedite response in the case of 80 Pakistan prisoners who have completed their sentences and await repatriation for want of nationality confirmation by Pakistan.

Also, to take forward the understanding reached to address the humanitarian issues, especially with respect to elderly, women and mentally unsound prisoners, India has already shared the details of the reconstituted Joint Judicial Committee and that of the Indian medical experts’ team to visit Pakistan to meet the mentally unsound prisoners and asked to expedite their visit. Pakistan has also been requested to expedite the visit of a group of fishermen representatives to facilitate the repatriation of Indian fishing boats, presently held in Pakistan’s custody at the earliest.